Jim Souhan: In dealing Graterol, Twins swap potential for proven product

Jhoulys Chacin, Homer Bailey, Devin Smeltzer, Randy Dobnak and Lewis Thorpe will serve as starting pitching depth or long relievers.

The key bullpen figures include Taylor Rogers, Trevor May, Tyler Duffey, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard, and a slew of prospects and long relievers. They could use another lefthander.

Their lineup could be Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Nelson Cruz, Josh Donaldson, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario, Mitch Garver and Byron Buxton, with Marwin Gonzalez and a few top prospects in reserve.

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, has put together a far better roster than the one that won 101 games last year.

He is also taking a big risk. He and his advisers clearly believe that Graterol will not become the next Mariano Rivera or even the next Joe Nathan, otherwise they would have kept him, relied on a powerhouse bullpen and found another way to address their rotation, perhaps as late as the July trade deadline.

When Terry Ryan rebuilt the Twins in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, he did so by repeatedly trading players that the rest of baseball valued more than he did, for players that he valued more than did the rest of baseball.