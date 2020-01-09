Jim Souhan: The star and his 'bodyguard.' Cook not shy about giving credit to Ham

“It’s obvious by the way that C.J. blocks for Dalvin that he would give his arm and his leg for Dalvin,’’ defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo said. “The fact that they’re roommates, too, just shows the chemistry they have. C.J. is such an unselfish player, and their dynamic is pretty special.’’

The Vikings talked all offseason about building their team around a power-rushing offense featuring Cook, and he has proved to be just as important as they imagined. The Vikings have lost six games. In their last five losses, Cook has either not played or rushed for fewer than 72 yards.

Before the playoff game in New Orleans, when he rushed 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns, Cook had hadn’t rushed for more than 62 yards since Nov. 10 in Dallas.

He effused to call the damage to his shoulders “injuries,’’ saying “I was just banged up,’’ and that the coaches were resting him “for the stretch run.’’ Whether that’s true or not, the Vikings benefited from having a fresh Cook in New Orleans, and will likely build another game plan around him this week.

“He’s the type of back who makes everybody on the field better,’’ Ham said. “The way he plays, the way carries himself, the way he leads, I would run through a wall for him.’’

Which is pretty much the job description.

