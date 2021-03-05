Jim Souhan: Under all that losing is a potential bright future for Wolves

Russell can’t be judged until we see how he plays with Karl-Anthony Towns, because he was acquired specifically to complement him.

As bad as this team is right now, here’s what the future starting lineup could look like: Towns, Beasley, Russell, Anthony Edwards and a top-three draft pick.

Imagine if this team keeps its pick this summer and lands Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham in the draft. He could play point guard or point forward, and give the Wolves tremendous versatility.

Anyone offering their annual vow to never watch the Timberwolves again would see that lineup on the court on opening night of next season and ... watch.

Perhaps the Timberwolf who deserves the most patience right now is Finch. He’s a highly regarded veteran coach who was going to get a head coaching job in the near future.

It’s not his fault that the Timberwolves made his hiring awkward, rushed and self-defeating, bringing him in to coach a team missing two starters during a difficult stretch of schedule and trudging toward the All-Star break.

It’s not his fault that Beasley got suspended, Russell is out and he’s dealing with players worn down by losing.