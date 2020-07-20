Journal Entry from Ridgeville

As I visited with Barbara and Laurie, I began to realize that, yes, they are in business for themselves but they also are in business for the community, doing their best to promote Kendall. To that end, this was one of the featured places to tour last fall during Kendall’s annual Fall Festival. Big pots of bright yellow mums set out on the sidewalk marked the entrance to 3 Sisters’ Treasures. This spring they were willing to make their facilities available to the public biking on the trail. In July, 3 Sisters’ Treasures sponsored a garden walk with eight gardens on the tour, located in the country and in town. Money collected at registration is used to beautify Kendall’s Central Park. In cooperation with the Pony Express, a local bar/restaurant they love to promote, they offered a special noon lunch after the tour, eat inside or take out.