Journal Entry from Ridgeville

3 Sisters’ Treasures
When the bill for their shop showed that over 1,000 gallons of water had been used in one month, the three sisters went to the town council. They were not complaining. What they wanted the council to realize is that bikers were on the bike trail who needed a bathroom stop. 3 Sisters’ Treasures was open; the bathroom, open to the public.
This is one fallout of COVID-19 that happened in the community of Kendall, headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail. The office closed eliminating access to restrooms. “Once the DNR was aware of trail use,” said Barbara Stanek, Sister Number 1, “they put up a porta potty.”
This is a Tuesday afternoon, and I am at the 3 Sisters’ Treasures, a new store on main street Kendall, sitting across a table (for sale) from Barbara, keeping an appropriate distance. The table is set with matching dishes (for sale) to serve three courses to four guests. The centerpiece is a chicken, (also for sale) fashioned from metal.
“Chickens are a hot item in this shop,” said Barbara, “and hard to keep in stock.”
What they have in stock can be found hanging on walls, displayed on shelves, sitting in corners and arranged on the floor, an eclectic arrangement of old and new. “A conversation starter,” said Barbara, “is this old cook stove from my husband’s family, a wood burning kitchen range with four burners that was actually used in the winter.” That is not for sale she has had to tell Amish customers.
I take a break in our conversation and go on a walking tour through this shop that’s only been open two years. According to signatures in the guest book, visitors have already come from as far away as Kenya, France and Denmark. The couple from Palmer, Alaska bought used furniture to haul back home. Travelers from Wyoming, Minnesota, Arizona, Chicago and California have stopped in. “And local support has been great,” said Barbara.
What do customers like to buy? “The hot seller,” said Barbara, “is farm style décor…chickens, cows, windmills.” Also popular is painted furniture, custom painting a specialty of Barbara, and she shows me a china cabinet, painted in white and an end table in teal, “teal and shades of gray popular colors now,” she said.
I am attracted to the row of cans on a top shelf with labels that speak for themselves: salted nuts, shredded wheat, Ritz crackers, potato chips, chocolates, tea, metal containers that are as old as I am. A wooden box is labeled cheese, and I remember cheese sold in long, narrow wooden boxes. As I look around at 3 Sisters’ Treasures, I take a walk down memory lane.
I remember having to dial the number to make a call on the telephone. Once useful, at 3 Sisters these phones have become decorated ornaments, “Parents have to demonstrate their use to their children,” Barbara said.
In this trio of partners ranging in age from 55 to 63 Barbara, who was a farmer until she retired a few years ago, is the store manager. Sister Number 2 is Laurie Thompson, originally from Rockford, now married into the family. She’s in charge of marketing and advertising. Becky Solberg is Sister Number 3, formerly a teacher and school principal and still working in Viroqua. She’s at the shop weekends. All three are buyers for the store, going to auctions, rummage and estate sales, thrift stores and trade shows in Madison and Augusta.
As I visited with Barbara and Laurie, I began to realize that, yes, they are in business for themselves but they also are in business for the community, doing their best to promote Kendall. To that end, this was one of the featured places to tour last fall during Kendall’s annual Fall Festival. Big pots of bright yellow mums set out on the sidewalk marked the entrance to 3 Sisters’ Treasures. This spring they were willing to make their facilities available to the public biking on the trail. In July, 3 Sisters’ Treasures sponsored a garden walk with eight gardens on the tour, located in the country and in town. Money collected at registration is used to beautify Kendall’s Central Park. In cooperation with the Pony Express, a local bar/restaurant they love to promote, they offered a special noon lunch after the tour, eat inside or take out.
Their ongoing community outreach is just inside the entrance. On display are COVID-19 masks, dozens of them in three sizes: Kids, Regular and Large. These have been handcrafted and donated by Gail Schoenfeld, Kendall. 3 Sisters’ Treasures sells them $3 each or four for $10, the money donated to the Kendall Public Library.
3 Sisters’ Treasures is open every day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located downtown Kendall next to the library and across the street from Kendall’s Central Park. This is one building not standing empty on main street.
