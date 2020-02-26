Journal Entry from Ridgeville

Adding color to the characters is the use of Alaska native languages in one or two word segments paired with English. Some words used often enough become familiar such as Shgguya (Suh-GOY-uh) what Grandpa Nat calls Molly i.e. my grandchild.

Subject matter for these action adventure shows vary. Because Molly, Tooey and Trini think that the best thing about winter is all the snow, they find plenty to do: snowshoeing, ice sculpturing, snowboarding, creating a snow maze, ice fishing and racing with sled dogs. Watching the Northern Lights is one adventure, something they see more often than most of us.

In the summer because the sun is out 18 hours a day, vegetables grow big, so Trini is trying to grow a giant cabbagezilla and win the first prize at the Alaska State Fair. Her biggest cabbage only weighs 102 pounds, good for second place. But Trini still receives a first. The judge, making the presentation, announces in a gentle way that characterize these shows: Trini is the first 8-year-old to win second prize at the state fair.