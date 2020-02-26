Journal Entry from Ridgeville

Molly from Denali
Molly Mabray is a 10-year-old girl who lives in the small village of Qyah, Alaska, population 94. Her father Walter operates the Denali Trading Post and works as a wilderness guide. Her mother Layla is a bush pilot and flies a single engine plane. Her best friends are Tooey Ookami, a 10-year-old boy, Trini Mumford who is eight and Suki, her big Malamute husky dog.
Tooey’s dad Kenji trains sled dogs; Trini’s dad Daniel is the town librarian. Those are two of Molly’s favorite people along with Grandpa Nat, a volcanologist (one who studies volcanoes); Auntie Midge, Qyah’s tribal chief; Nina, an environmental journalist; and Mr. Patak who owns a woodworking shop in town.
I know all of this because I am a fan of a new children’s cartoon on Wisconsin Public Television: Molly of Denali. At 4:00 weekday afternoons, I turn on the TV to Channel 31 and watch this 30-minute show, two action adventure comedy cartoons that feature Molly. It’s soft sell Alaska, a low key depiction of life in the fictional village of Qyah (pronounced Ki-yah) located somewhere close to the The Big Mountain between Anchorage and Fairbanks.
This American/Canadian animated television series is entertaining and educational. Over and above that, it is the first ever nationally and internationally distributed children’s show to feature an Alaskan native as the main character. Adding richness to the casting is 14-year-old actress Sovereign Bill from Washington State who is of Tlingit and Muckleshoot descent and is the voice of Molly.
Adding color to the characters is the use of Alaska native languages in one or two word segments paired with English. Some words used often enough become familiar such as Shgguya (Suh-GOY-uh) what Grandpa Nat calls Molly i.e. my grandchild.
Subject matter for these action adventure shows vary. Because Molly, Tooey and Trini think that the best thing about winter is all the snow, they find plenty to do: snowshoeing, ice sculpturing, snowboarding, creating a snow maze, ice fishing and racing with sled dogs. Watching the Northern Lights is one adventure, something they see more often than most of us.
In the summer because the sun is out 18 hours a day, vegetables grow big, so Trini is trying to grow a giant cabbagezilla and win the first prize at the Alaska State Fair. Her biggest cabbage only weighs 102 pounds, good for second place. But Trini still receives a first. The judge, making the presentation, announces in a gentle way that characterize these shows: Trini is the first 8-year-old to win second prize at the state fair.
When faced with problems that need to be solved, Molly serves as a good role model for her audience. Resourceful, she uses the internet or the library or both. Between the two 11 minute story segments is a live action segment. Molly reads a question that has been sent in from the Outside (the lower 48) and real children are filmed in Alaska, providing the answers.
Of course, there are Molly of Denali spinoffs. Amazon sells I Can Read books. You can go to pbskids.org/molly for games, activities and clothes. I would love to have a t-shirt, but the largest size is in something called Youth. The biggest size of a hoodie is Toddler 5/6. Sponsors may think those age groups are their only target audience but I am watching, too.
Another take on Alaska is a soft covered book What Chechako Saw by Douglas Staller; Chechako, a name for a newcomer to this state. Before Douglas became director of Tomah’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry, he and his wife Marge and their son Dalton, 5, lived in the village of Bethel, Alaska (population 5,000) for five years where Douglas served as deputy manager of Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge,
Realizing that they were living in a place unlike anywhere they ever lived (they moved from North Dakota) Douglas decided to share his impressions and stories in a series of letters he wrote to family and friends back “in America.” One hundred letters from Alaska became this book.
Writing about bush Alaska in an informal, conversational style, Douglas offers glimpses of life “where white is a minority. English is a second language for many. Life moves at a pace dictated by nature, not a time clock… students debate the differences between store bought beef jerky and dried ‘ugruk’ (bearded seal).”
Bethel, accessible by air or by boat, offered the amenities of a small town: restaurants, churches, grocery stores, good schools, a local library, medical care, a hospital. The Staller family became part of that community, Doug also serving as an EMT instructor and volunteer. In addition, there were opportunities to fish king, silver and sockeye salmon, hunt moose and caribou and trap arctic foxes in season and pick cranberries and blueberries, growing in wild abundance.
For a day-to-day look at Alaska through eyes of newcomers, What Chechako Saw is a good read, available from Amazon.
Before Douglas worked in Tomah, he managed the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. Marge currently is a teacher of middle school special needs, Necedah, and Dalton is a junior in college.