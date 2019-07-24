Nicolette Nauman, Editor in Chief
Small town newspapers are here to stay, serving a purpose city newspapers cannot serve.
That’s the optimistic point of view Nicolette Nauman presents who’s the newly appointed editor of the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise, Hillsboro, Wisconsin, population 1417.
“Local newspapers have a future,” she said; “what happens in that community matters to people in that community.”
“What’s the school board up to; have kids done anything noteworthy; is there a program at the elementary school; when does the knitting club meet? keeps the focus on the community,” she said, “and keeps the community connected.”
“We are not Madison or Milwaukee,” she said; “big city newspapers are not going to report what’s happening in Hillsboro. As for the internet, “it is not always available in rural communities,” she said, “but the newspaper is.”
To that end, the Hillsboro Sentry Enterprise with about 450 subscribers reports weekly what has happened and what is going to happen in Hillsboro and villages close by. Along with Southside News written by a local correspondent are Museum Notes from the Vernon County Historical Museum, a feature column Hillsboro and Beyond and special events at area libraries.
In addition, the newspaper publishes a monthly edition with the friendly headline Neighbors. It covers a broad range of subjects going into 1,400 mailboxes throughout a tri-county area.
Hired as editor by Greg Evans, whose company Evans Printing owns the Hillsboro paper, Nicolette started as a stringer for the Monroe County Herald, Sparta, writing features.
“The paper had an ad for writers,” she said; “I thought why not apply.” Her byline and stories began to appear regularly.
”I could talk to one person for 10 minutes,” she said, “and get eight different stories,” This turned out to be on the job training for the next step in the newspaper business.
Pleased with the present challenge of being an editor and a writer, Nicolette, 25, may be a bit surprised at this career move. Her past life experiences have been leading her in another direction. She is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire with a major in international relations; her ultimate goal, the United States of America foreign service as a diplomat.
She has already been a representative of the United States of America at home and abroad. Born and raised on a farm in Coles Valley, she was active in 4-H, joining the Valle-Ville Club and then later West Beaver Creek, where she served in every office. As a 4-H ambassador, she represented 4-H at official county and state functions.
She was 15 when she was selected for the International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) in partnership with LABO, the Japanese equivalent to 4-H. She lived with host families in Japan for two months immersed in the language and the culture, an experience, she said, “solidified my desire to travel.” .
Self taught and motivated with no formal training until college, she learned enough Japanese she said, “to communicate with the local people.” Still familiar to her after 10 years is the Yoda family and host cities Kasukabe and Ishinomaki.
With an ear for languages, Nicolette began studying German in seventh grade in the Sparta school system, already acquainted with the language, having had relatives visit from Germany. Sponsored by teacher Joe Cook, students in the high school German class traveled in Germany for two weeks, where she continued to improve her language skills so much so that when she was in Turkey, she had an opportunity to be a translator. .
Turkey was her port of call during college. She studied German 10 years; Japanese, a year and a half. Taking a class in Geography of the Middle East and North Africa inspired her to travel again. Already familiar with the Turkish language and interested in their culture, she traveled with a group of 20 students to cities like Bursha, Istanbul and Sile, a fishing village near the Black Sea and visited mosques, and a women’s cooperative. Part of the immersion in Turkish life was a home stay.
“We were encouraged,” she said, “to interact with locals and talk with them.”
Her opportunity to translate came while the group was on a cultural tour, visiting a museum of Turkish musical instruments and watching whirling dervishes, a religious practice dating back to the 14th Century. Their escort/tour guide spoke English but was more comfortable with German.
“German a somewhat common language in Turkey,” she said. ”He translated from Turkish to German, and I translated from German to English for our group.”
Growing up in a rural area, traveling internationally and editing a newspaper are valuable life experiences for her next step. She will apply for United States of America Foreign Service as a diplomat, the application process itself long term and lengthy. Meanwhile, she is at home and settled in Hillsboro.
“As long as communities like this exist,” Nicolette said, “there will always be a need for local newspapers.”
