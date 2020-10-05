JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Wish you were here

Several years ago, a friend was traveling to Israel, touring the country and working on a kibbutz for a month as a farm laborer. “Send me a postcard,” I asked, and then because I may have been a little bit envious off her experiences, told her, “Just don’t say, ‘I wish you were here.’” She honored part of that request, sending me a picture postcard on which she wrote in detail about life in the Middle East. She had to end it, however, “Wish you were here.”

I have read “Wish you were here,” on other postcards and yes, I have written that on postcards I sent to friends who were home. That seems to have become a traditional closure on a picture postcard. I like to think this means I’m having a good time and wish you were here to share it.

Writing a message on the back of a picture postcard was not always the case, however. When postcards were first issued in the United States in 1893, a souvenir issue commemorating the Chicago World’s Fair, the back of the card was used for the stamp and the address only. Any message the sender wanted to write had to be squeezed on the front next to the picture. It wasn’t until 1907 that the back was divided down the middle with space for correspondence on the left and an address on the right. That took an act of Congress.