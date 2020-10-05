JOURNAL ENTRY FROM RIDGEVILLE

Wish you were here
Several years ago, a friend was traveling to Israel, touring the country and working on a kibbutz for a month as a farm laborer. “Send me a postcard,” I asked, and then because I may have been a little bit envious off her experiences, told her, “Just don’t say, ‘I wish you were here.’” She honored part of that request, sending me a picture postcard on which she wrote in detail about life in the Middle East. She had to end it, however, “Wish you were here.”
I have read “Wish you were here,” on other postcards and yes, I have written that on postcards I sent to friends who were home. That seems to have become a traditional closure on a picture postcard. I like to think this means I’m having a good time and wish you were here to share it.
Writing a message on the back of a picture postcard was not always the case, however. When postcards were first issued in the United States in 1893, a souvenir issue commemorating the Chicago World’s Fair, the back of the card was used for the stamp and the address only. Any message the sender wanted to write had to be squeezed on the front next to the picture. It wasn’t until 1907 that the back was divided down the middle with space for correspondence on the left and an address on the right. That took an act of Congress.
Congress had to act when a postage change was requested. Picture postcards required a two-cent stamp for several years until Congress lowered the postage rate to one penny, ushering in the alliterative penny picture postcard. The hobby of collecting picture postcards began soon after, especially from 1907 to 1915 referred to as the Golden Age of Postcards. Picture postcards for sale in the shops offered pictures featuring city buildings, historic landmarks, popular vacation resorts, parks and local scenery with enough space on the back to write a short message without having to write a letter. People saved them, putting them in albums to share when friends came to call.
In this day and age, collecting picture postcards continues its hobby status Aldis Strazdins tells me, part of his collection built around a theme. “I’ve always been interested in postcards,” he said, “especially vintage imagery,” the old images tying in with work in his studio, producing tintypes, using historic wetplate photography. Over half of his collection dates back to before 1920, picture postcards he has been given or bought on e bay.
Aldis lived and worked in the Milwaukee area. In 2016, he and his family moved to rural Wilton where they have family connections. There he became acquainted with Alice Brandau, whose father Herbert Anderson (1897-1989) had a postcard size camera and shot pictures of Wilton in the 1920s. “Those portray buildings and street scenes not around anymore,” Aldis said; “and the landscape has changed.”
Printed in black and white, and displayed in his albums, “these postcards are a visual history,” he said, calling them visual storytelling. What was in Wilton in the early 1900s? Wilton School, a two-story brick building, the Prochnow’s furniture store and mortuary, hotels including the famous Mansion House and several saloons. “To know the past history of the buildings is to know the history of the town,” Aldis said.
Adding to the photos Mr. Anderson took is a postcard in black and white, no date, of a community band, a group of about two dozen young men in dress uniform, each holding a musical instrument. Written in white script on the bass drum head is “Wilton Booster Band, Wilton, Wisconsin. “I found this on eBay,” Aldis said; “the seller was in Germany.”
For picture postcards bought off e bay Aldis has sometimes paid $2.00 or $3.00. “There is a market out there,” he said, “one picture postcard selling for as much as $40 or $50.”
“A collector might be interested in train related postcards and want a picture of all the depots along that line,” he said; “those can be expensive.”
Aldis’ local collection includes picture postcards from Norwalk and Kendall, neighboring villages, the subject matter unchanged: buildings, street scenes, local scenery. Picture postcards of scenic Wildcat Mountain, Ontario, are labeled “The Switzerland of Wisconsin” and show a well-kept, wide and winding gravel road, labeled Trail 33, its designation before it became Highway 33.
I suppose I have what one could call a collection, a plastic box almost full of colorful picture postcards family and friends have sent me through the years. They seem well traveled, cards from North Carolina, Idaho, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Hawaii, Key West (stamps costing thirty five cents) and countries in Europe, ranging in size from the standard 3 1/2 x 5 1/2 to a 5 by 7. I enjoy rereading messages on the back, every once in while someone writing: “Having a wonderful time. Wish you were here.” It’s nice to know they were thinking of me.
