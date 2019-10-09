‘Don’t make it about me,” Doug Gnewikow, 75, said as we talked about a major upcoming event in the village of Norwalk. That will be hard to do since Doug seems to show up often: active at Second Harvest, the food mobile that serves the greater community of Norwalk; active in his church, currently a greeter on Sunday morning services at St. John’s, Ridgeville and president of his home church St. Jacob’s; one of the first responders to Ridgeville when there was an accident on County A near my home.
In addition to these current activities, his involvement in the Greater Norwalk community has been long term. Doug grew up on a farm near Norwalk and was in the first senior class to graduate from the new Brookwood High School, Class of 1962. For a few years, he lived in Madison where he was freezer foreman, Schoep’s Ice Cream. Working in 20 degree below zero temperatures was not a desirable work environment.
Married by then, he and his wife JoAnne moved back to Norwalk and lived in an apartment above D and J’s Bar, their living for 23 years. Friday night fish and steak nights were specialties, Doug the chef in the kitchen. After they sold the bar, Doug went on the rural mail route, first as a sub and then full time “20 years plus,” he said, retiring in 2010.
Meanwhile, he’s been a firefighter for 47 years and is a certified first responder. He served on the Norwalk Village Council for 10 years and was village president four years. He’s been on the Norwalk Public Library Council for nine years, stepping aside, he said, “for younger people to take over.” He continues to keep his eye on the village, serving as municipal judge.
Today I am sitting in their 125-year-old home on top of a hill with farm fields in their backyard. Their house was built in 1894 with concrete walls 18 inches thick and a wraparound concrete porch. They bought this two-story home in 1978, keeping the original woodwork and flooring in the old part, Doug adding an addition in 2000. While I am talking to Doug and JoAnne in their modern kitchen, Doug is frying hamburger meat. By the end of the day, he will have fried 20 pounds, preparing spaghetti sauce for about 200 people expected to show up in Norwalk the coming Saturday.
The village of Norwalk is getting ready for the 12th annual fall Rails to Trails Marathon. Runners and walkers will be on the Elroy Sparta State Trail, going part way to Wilton and part way to Sparta, following an out-and-back route. “Everything starts in Norwalk and ends in Norwalk,” said Doug.
“The community works together to do this,” said Theresa Lehner, a member of the Rails to Trails planning committee. Years ago, Norwalk wanted to buy playground equipment for Norwalk parks but bake sales weren’t earning enough. Sponsoring a marathon, which serves as a certified qualifier for the Boston Marathon, brings money back into the community.
Funded have been playground equipment, hanging baskets of flowers in the summer, village Christmas decorations, the fire department, the community center, the Norwalk Public Library, creek restoration, 4-H, Brookwood High School and scholarships for local graduates. During the marathon, community clubs and churches provide different services which serve as their own fundraisers and that’s where Doug comes in.
“Theresa asked if St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church would be interested in making the Saturday night spaghetti supper,” said Doug. “We were,” and he served as chairperson of this culinary event. This is why he was frying hamburger one morning last week. His recipe: 20 pounds of hamburger, 35 pounds of tomato sauce, a bunch of onions diced, two bunches of celery diced, and Lehner’s Seasoning (Norwalk’s well-kept secret), the sauce filling three Nesco roasters.
This is served with 15 pounds of spaghetti, garlic bread, salad and dessert ... cookies and bars donated by ladies of the church and other volunteers. This Saturday night all-you-can-eat supper is a kick off to Sunday morning’s marathon run. Catering to dietary preferences, volunteers also serve gluten free noodles and vegetarian spaghetti sauce.
Quantity cooking does not faze Doug. During his growing up years, his mother not only taught him to cook but to clean up after. At home in the kitchen, he has cooked for funerals and church banquets, scalloped potatoes one specialty. When attendance for the marathon has been as high as 600 to 750, “I’ve had 18 roasters full,” he said; “ten of them spaghetti sauce and the rest spaghetti.”
There’s always a place in his life for community service, too.
