Simply J. P.
She lived in Las Vegas. Her husband, stage name Ron, was one of the original Platters. After a performance in London, Queen Elizabeth sent a Bentley to pick up the group and bring them to the palace for a private performance. She learned to curtsey. During the Clinton administration, she was at the White House.
Since she was 21, she’s been singing professionally, touring with Ronnie Milsap and an opening singer for the likes of Charlie Pride, Anne Murray and Bonnie Raitt.
Now her address is rural Hustler, Wisconsin and she is happy to be here. Simply J. P. or J. P. Olson is a professional entertainer who performs throughout the world, singing jazz, pop, country and gospel. What brought her to Hustler, where she is still entertaining?
Recently, I heard her sing at the Ontario Community Hall, appearing with local country western singers at a Cowboy Church event. She brought magic to the music. What is more, this vibrant woman with this rich, full-bodied voice connected with her audience and brought down the house.
J.P. (stands for Janet Patricia) was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, with one sister and two brothers. “All singers,” she said, “but not professionally.”
In third grade, her principal invited her to perform on stage, which she did, singing two well-known hymns “He” and “It Is No Secret What God Can Do”.
“I knew then,” she said, “I wanted to sing. I knew it was my gift; it was a part of who I am.”
“I did not take voice lessons,” she said, “but I did take piano a few years. I can’t accompany myself (a regret), but I can read the notes.”
Stepping-stones to her career continued, winning a talent contest and publicly acknowledging her goal by declaring, “I want to be a country singer,” a statement that appeared under her senior class picture.
For one year J.P. attended LeMoyne College, a private black college in Memphis because “I wanted to be immersed in my culture,” she said, “and support that.” Years later, she earned a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Memphis.
She was 21 when she started her career in clubs and bars. Confident in her singing, she moved to Nashville after four months and connected with an agent, getting jobs singing jingles and as a background singer.
“My break came in the 80s,” she said, “when I toured with Ronnie Milsap for seven years.” In addition, she’s been on stage with Amy Grant, Michael Bolton and Willie Nelson among others. She traveled the world performing as well as having a family and is now a grandmother. Her husband passed away early 2000.
In 2006, invited to sing at a birthday party in this area, she flew into Madison and was met at the airport by Hustler resident Wayne Olson, her driver, waiting to deliver her to this celebration. As J.P. is telling me this, she goes into detail, her memory quite clear about that first meeting. “We started talking,” she said, “and were beginning to finish each other’s sentence. He took me on a tour of Hustler and I enjoyed what I saw.”
After a courtship, they were married in 2007. Wanting to avoid Wisconsin winters, JP admits traveling a lot those first five years, touring New Zealand and Australia. the transition from big city to rural Wisconsin gradual. “Now,” she said, “I love the peace and serenity where I am. I’m getting away from the busy highway.”
Founder of Today’s Women’s Empowerment, J.P. continues traveling as an entertainer and speaker. Locally, she teaches voice lessons and is one of the founders of the Homeless Coalition in Juneau County, called Circle of Hope. She holds concerts at Terrace Heights Retirement Community, Mauston, and is the headline singer and motivational speaker at a spiritual centered conference, Wisconsin Dells. In August, she’s featured artist on a scenic cruise of the Upper Dells, proceeds funding scholarships for local students, and she will be in concert at the Temple Theater, Viroqua.
Her outreach is global. She oversees orphanages in Haiti and India, traveling twice a year to Haiti where she, also, works with women, empowering them to help themselves.
In common with her husband, “is that we are on the same spiritual journey with God,” she said. Wayne is Norwegian Lutheran but JP does not identify herself with organized church. Instead, she talks about her personal spiritual journey and her relationship with God. Raised in the Methodist and Southern Presbyterian tradition, she, in her own words, is more Pentecostal. In church she likes to move and follow up a hand shake with a hug.”Lutherans don’t move,” she said, laughing.
Our conversation (and it was more conversation and less interview) ranged over several topics including racism. We talked about African Americans, blacks, people of color, and interracial marriage. “In all my years in the entertainment field,” she said, “I have never had anyone make a racist remark and say a racist slur to me.”
The language of music recognizes no barriers. “Music,” she said, “is universal, one area that can bring everyone together regardless of race.”
“I love to sing,” J.P. Olson said; “that’s my life.”
