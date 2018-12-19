Christmas stories
The signs of Christmas are all around us and I see this in my neighbors on the ridge.
Marge and Ken Sprosty have been living on the ridge for 30 years. Both in their 70s, they’ve been married 55 years. I was visiting with them in their home on a snowy winter afternoon. As usual, as soon as I knocked on the door, Molly, a black and white blue heeler and collie mix, began to bark. When I came in, Marge was just waking up from a nap in her easy chair and Ken had been about to go outside to connect the snow blower on the tractor. “It’s about time,” he said ruefully, looking out the picture window at snow piled up in the yard.
Chores to be done outdoors are put on hold these days. Marge has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, a condition, said Ken, “We just began to notice three years ago.” Ken wants to keep Marge in their own home and he wants to take care of her there.
With guidance, Ken made whatever arrangements required so Marge could stay at home, as Alzheimer’s continues its deadly progression. In the dining room, Ken had to pick up some rugs and rearrange some furniture, moving the big table and six chairs into another room, making the dining room their living room for now. For three or four years Pastor Minzlaff, St. John’s, conducted a Bible study, six or eight of us sitting around the table, meeting weekly at Sprosty’s. Marge was quick to make coffee and usually was the one who had homemade cake or cookies on hand. There were two dogs then who went to sleep at our feet.
Marge walks slowly now, sometimes it’s more like a shuffle as she moves into the kitchen. Not like the old days when the two of them could dance the polka or waltz or two-step. That’s how they met at a polka dance in Concordia Hall. Polka dances and music have been such a lifetime favorite that they are going on a Polka Party Cruise in the Caribbean with their daughter Sandy and cousins Lonnie and Alicia Sprosty. For eight days, they’ll be emerged in music by the Ridgeland Dutchmen, Barefoot Becky and the Zweifel Brothers.
When I see them these days, they are always together. I see them most often Sundays when we are in church. When Marge and Ken walk up to the altar to receive communion, Ken walks by her side and holds her hand.
When Vicki Sletten was born, the word people used was retarded. Now we talk about mental disabilities, special children with special needs who are mentally challenged and receive special education. Vicki is special. She is a 65-year-old child/woman who has a sense of humor, shows awareness of others and loves shoes and purses. “Go, Pack,” she says when she sees them on TV. In church at St. John’s every Sunday with her father Virgil Sletten she says, “Okay,” when the pastor says, “Let’s pray.” Vicki likes the word sheep and repeats it but not loudly when she hears the pastor use that word.
For her entire life, Vicki has been raised and cared for at home by her parents, her mother Mary Lou Garske Sletten and father. After Mary Lou passed away five years ago, Virgil, now in his 80s, takes care of Vicki with the assistance of family members and others.
There is no limit to their social life. Once a week or so Virgil and Vicki go out to eat, Culver’s and family restaurants favorite places. Family members are in and out of the house all the time and there are parties to go to, Vicki always included. She likes to go to the dentist and doesn’t mind the doctor and she loves to shop, especially for new shoes and purses. The two of them, father and daughter, are best friends.
“Help yourself” the sign reads, and I stop on my way into the insurance office of American Family on the south side of Tomah. Coats and jackets are hanging there, on display for the taking. Sizes are mixed for children and adults. They look warm and needed with winter temperatures in teens and 20s. I have a warm jacket but there are those who do not. With these available they do not have to go without.
In Wilton the distribution center is inside the ice cream shoppe on the corner of 71 and Main Street. Bins there are labeled Hats, Scarves, Gloves, and not just Sox but Warm Sox. People have found this useful because one of the bins is almost empty.
Flyers that Terry Fleming, Wilton, are handing out are headlined with two offerings: Take a coat or Give a coat, responsibility a two-way street. You’re responsible to keep yourself and your family warm in the winter; you’re responsible for those in need, so give what you can. Several warm jackets were hanging out on a rack, freely given and free to take.
All of this is about love, isn’t it? A dedication of love every day.
May you have a Merry Christmas, remembering the night the Herald Angels sang. May you be with those you love and those who love you. May you bless others with your love throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.