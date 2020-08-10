Journal Entry from Ridgeville

Alice looked around with the eye of someone who has done remodeling. She saw possibilities. “The windows are good,” she said and then hesitated, not sure about the wood floor. “It needs a new roof,” she said thinking out loud, noting places it had leaked through the ceiling, “and we could level the floor.” She sighed, knowing the building would soon be gone.

For Alice this is a place of happy memories. Beginning in 1952 after two years of teacher training at Juneau County Normal, Alice, 20, was the schoolteacher for three years. She was Miss Anderson then teaching 15 pupils in one-room grades one through eight. She also supervised the hot lunch program, families taking turns making hot meals for the pupils and bringing it to school before noon. Food was kept warm on an apartment size electric stove. A favorite was Grandma Denter’s baked beans she brought to school in a dark blue enamel roaster. “Sometimes,” Alice said, “I would be teaching arithmetic and stirring food at the same time.”