Journal Entry from Ridgeville

South Ridge School
For as long as the building was in place it was known as South Ridge School, and Alice Brandau, rural Wilton, would tell her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that for three years she was the teacher in this one-room country school.
To add to that she would tell them that their father/grandfather Robert Brandau (d) attended all eight grades at South Ridge, the school located just down the road from the family farm.
The school, a wooden frame building with a bell tower, was built in the late 1800s on County Road Z, Town of Wellington. In 1961 the school was closed, the land and the building reverting back to the Beier family. In 1964, it was sold to St. Mathew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, located next door. Because it had electricity and a relatively new oil furnace, it was useful for young people’s meetings, Vacation Bible School, confirmation classes and finally storage. The playground became a parking lot. Now, 56 years later the building too worn out to repair is scheduled to be dismantled and the parking lot expanded.
Alice is not sure she wants to let go.
A week or so ago we drove over to the schoolhouse which features two separate entrances into the entry hall: two doors, one for boys and one for girls. We stepped inside the classroom, cluttered now with odds and ends, light fixtures already taken down. A blackboard dominates one wall, evidence of its beginnings.
Alice looked around with the eye of someone who has done remodeling. She saw possibilities. “The windows are good,” she said and then hesitated, not sure about the wood floor. “It needs a new roof,” she said thinking out loud, noting places it had leaked through the ceiling, “and we could level the floor.” She sighed, knowing the building would soon be gone.
For Alice this is a place of happy memories. Beginning in 1952 after two years of teacher training at Juneau County Normal, Alice, 20, was the schoolteacher for three years. She was Miss Anderson then teaching 15 pupils in one-room grades one through eight. She also supervised the hot lunch program, families taking turns making hot meals for the pupils and bringing it to school before noon. Food was kept warm on an apartment size electric stove. A favorite was Grandma Denter’s baked beans she brought to school in a dark blue enamel roaster. “Sometimes,” Alice said, “I would be teaching arithmetic and stirring food at the same time.”
She was the janitor, seeing that the floor was swept every night with sweeping compound and the erasers used on the blackboard clapped free of chalk dust. The wood burning heater was in the basement where on cold winter mornings Alice built a fire. Water was carried into the school building by two of the older children who walked across the road to the nearest neighbor and filled a shotgun can with well water, stored during the day in a stone crock that kept it cool. Other needs of the children were served by two outhouses set discreetly in the back yard, girls to the right; boys to the left.
There was not a formal physical education program. “The children knew what they were going to play when they went outside for recess,” Alice said, a structured program not so necessary when most if not all of the pupils walked country roads to school and walked home.
As busy as she was, there was time for romance. She and Robert Brandau, already a successful young farmer and auctioneer, began dating which became a courtship and the rest is history. Their first child Gale was in first grade at South Ridge. After consolidation, one-room country schools closed and schoolchildren were bused into town, the Brandau children attending Wilton Grade School.
Some schoolhouse buildings have survived, recycled if you will into modern one- and two-story homes. Congar and Hill Crest on the Ridge and Coles Valley in Coles Valley are up-to-date residences for families who have lived there for years. If you know what to look for, you can still see the original outline of a one-room country schoolhouse. In 1961, my Ridgeville School was sold and moved to a nearby farm to house livestock, a sad day for me.
For those of us who sat at those wooden desks, permanently attached to the floor, used pencils to do our seatwork and learned to read from the Dick and Jane books, for those like Alice who were teachers in the one-room country school, who rang the school bell to start the day, taught eight grades in one room and directed the annual Christmas program, attended by everyone in the school district, it’s more than a schoolhouse. It’s more than a building. It’s a quiet place in our hearts.
Sometimes it’s hard to let go.
There is a plan to establish a commemorative marker for the South Ridge One Room School and display the original school bell, still in storage.
