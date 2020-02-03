Kansas City's biggest chief, Andy Reid, finally wins a Lombardi Trophy

"It was awesome. Just to be able to celebrate with guys that worked so hard just to get you to this spot. To get themselves and the team to this spot."

Unlike 15 years ago, when New England edged Reid's Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, there was no Tom Brady to play spoiler. San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo did a solid job for most of the game, but wasn't going to put his team on his shoulders and carry it to victory.

Patrick Mahomes did that, coolly guiding the Chiefs out of another 10-point abyss, just as he did in the AFC championship game against Tennessee. In the divisional game against Houston, the Chiefs spotted the Texans a 24-0 lead before roaring back to outscore the visitors 51-7 the rest of the way.

"It's just team; we have heart," Mahomes said. "That's just from Day 1, coach pushes us to be the best people we can be, and we never give up. I think those guys around this _ the leaders we have on this team _ they have that mindset that we never give up and we're going to fight until the end."

Reid exhibited those traits dating to his days at Marshall High in Los Angeles, where he would launch his football career. He was unafraid and relentless from an early age.