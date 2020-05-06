La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway preparing to open season on May 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Chuck Deery usually works six weeks in the future, but the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway general manager has been forced to split his focus recently.

In addition to preparing for races near the end of June, Deery is currently making sure the speedway is ready to reopen after Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order, which was extended in the middle of April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, expires on May 26.

“Everything’s been turned topsy-turvy,” Deery said. “It’s just trying to be as organized as you can with such short notice because no one knows for sure what’s going to happen in a week.”

The La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway has canceled three events because of the coronavirus, including what would have been its season-opener this weekend, and is planning on hosting its first races on Saturday, May 30, if the stay-at-home order isn’t extended. While there was plenty of disappointment in pushing back the start of the season, Deery takes some solace in the fact that the speedway is able to move forward with the bulk of its schedule as of now.