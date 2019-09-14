DUBUQUE, Iowa — The UW-La Crosse volleyball team split a pair of matches on Saturday, beating Loras College and losing to Wartburg College.
After losing 26-24, 18-25, 25-16, 26-24 to wartburg, the Eagles rebounded to beat Loras 25-15, 21-25, 34-32, 25-20.
Emma Lawrence had 21 kills in the win, and Courtney Conway led the back row with 18 digs. Anna Rossner was a force above the net with seven blocks as Abbey Fox was busy with 50 assists. In total, the Eagles shot down 60 kills compared to Loras’ 34.
BASEBALL
Nonconference
Valley City State 5, Viterbo 1
Valley City State 6, Viterbo 3
The V-Hawks were able to score a runner in the fifth inning in their first game against Valley City State, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.
The V-Hawks had five hits in Game 1, which included a double from right fielder Kevin Brandt. Samuel Torsey tossed four innings with six hits and one walk to wind up with the loss.
Valley City State came ahead again in Game 2. The V-Hawks recorded six hits in the second game, and Brandt added two more doubles to his repertoire. Catcher Darek Dieckman got the momentum going in the bottom of the third with a two-run single up the middle to put Viterbo on the board.
CROSS COUNTRY
Nonconference
Luther All-American Invitational
DECORAH, Iowa. — The UW-L women placed fourth in the 11-team field with 124 points as Viterbo (219) came in seventh.
Maddy Sweeney led the Eagles with a 20-minute, 22.5-second finish to take 19th overall. Jamie Huber (20:26.6) followed in 22nd as Rachel Jeffers (20:33.0) and JAci Hinz (20:34.5) came in 26th and 27th, respectively.
Madelyn Adam (20:24.7) finished first for the V-Hawks and 21st overall followed by teammate Sophie Leinfelder (20:42.6) in 33rd.
The Viterbo men placed sixth in their nine-team field. Isaiah Sample led the V-Hawks with a 21 minute, 29.8 second finish as Aren Alexander-Battee (21:54.0) came next in 24th.
