{{featured_button_text}}

thursday

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Aquinas; Onalaska at Holmen; Logan at Tomah. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem; Viroqua at G-E-T; Westby at Arcadia. Dairyland—Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Holmen Invitational at Maple Grove, West Salem, 4 p.m.; Prairie du Chien quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Westby, Viroqua at Richland Center Invitational, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Arcadia CC, 4 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Onalaska at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Logan at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Sparta vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Central at West Salem, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia at Chippewa Falls McDonell, 5 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—P-E-M at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Sparta vs. Aquinas at Copeland Park, 4 p.m.; Tomah at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Northwestern (Minn.) at Viterbo, 4:30 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.