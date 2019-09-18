thursday
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL (7 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Aquinas; Onalaska at Holmen; Logan at Tomah. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem; Viroqua at G-E-T; Westby at Arcadia. Dairyland—Alma/Pepin at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Holmen Invitational at Maple Grove, West Salem, 4 p.m.; Prairie du Chien quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Westby, Viroqua at Richland Center Invitational, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Arcadia CC, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: MVC—Onalaska at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Logan at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Sparta vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Central at West Salem, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia at Chippewa Falls McDonell, 5 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Mauston, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—P-E-M at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Sparta vs. Aquinas at Copeland Park, 4 p.m.; Tomah at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Northwestern (Minn.) at Viterbo, 4:30 p.m.
