I recently met with Lois and Jennings Bjornstad to look back at their experiences growing up and living in Westby but what I found out was a whole lot more. I learned that living in Westby has certainly not been a quiet or isolated life for them and the approaching 35 year anniversary of a Labor Day conversation was a dramatic life-changer for them.
Lois and Jennings met when they were both eighteen years old, roller-skating in Westby. Did you know that a “floor” with a tent over it used to be set up in what is now the parking lot for the baseball field and swimming pool in Westby? Lois graduated in Westby, Jennings in Cashton, so they weren’t high school sweethearts.
The couple followed a path that many traveled at that time. Date nights were primarily made up of movies and dances, both plentiful and within close proximity. One evening, a group of friends went dancing at the Avalon in La Crosse. Jennings drove, Lois got the front seat, and five years later, on Aug. 5, 1954, they were married.
Labor Day weekend, 1983, Elaine Lund had an idea and she came to Lois for help. Can we do this? Can we get help? There were many more questions and the two friends started what has become one of the greatest restoration projects in this area. Because of their efforts, we now have a beautifully restored historic church, on the National Historic Register, just two miles out of Westby.
By March 1984, a committee had formed. LaVern “Red” Nelson told the church council to “let them try” when the idea was presented. Personal loans; fundraisers; blood, sweat and tears; and research have all been part of the process. None of these people were experts in construction, let alone historic restoration. “Accidentally” is how Lois described how things fell into place as they took the steps needed to preserve this important landmark. Over the years, the committee has been a tight, “very committed, wonderful” group of seven or so people who have focused on the end result – the church.
When Lois and Elaine first considered starting this endeavor, the church was in terrible shape. The committee agreed early on to never start a project unless they had enough money to pay for it. Every nook and cranny has been touched as the building has been reclaimed. The windows, furnace, roof, basement, bathrooms, brick and tuck-pointing, insulation, pews, floors, doors, ceiling, parking lot, outside steps and railing, lighting, beautiful decorative murals and the very extraordinary Gausta alter painting have all been researched, worried over, fundraised for, and renewed. Each project could be a story in itself. Lois and Lilah Hagen are now the only surviving members of that original 1984 committee. Lois has served as secretary and treasurer for the organization until just recently when Kay Burke took over as secretary in 2017. Lois is still the treasurer and shared that, through the years, there have been just a few large donations, that most of the money has been raised with “nickels and dimes.” The greatest challenge to the present committee is to build the endowment fund so that enough money will be guaranteed to take care of the church for the many years to come.
Though I started this interview to hear about the church, I was delighted to know more about Lois and Jennings. She told me that in between the hundreds of church projects Jennings has been drafted to do since that first Labor Day conversation, they do a little bit of traveling. What an understatement! This couple can be seen on any given day, cruising the countryside on their three-wheeler Honda. They have been to Alaska, through Canada from British Columbia to Nova Scotia, through the Rockies and the Blue Ridge Mountains. They have driven in freezing snow, pouring rain and blistering sun. They roughed it at campgrounds but more often preferred comfortable hotels. These days, Jennings says they have to “cool it.” Shorter day trips as fair-weather riders are how they describe themselves. I never knew this unassuming couple was so adventurous and we haven’t even mentioned Lois’ music! But, that we must save for another story.
The Country Coon Prairie Church opens for special events and for worship every Saturday evening from Memorial Day to Labor Day. You still have several weeks to enjoy a service this summer so drive out at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, August 25, Lori and Chelsea Dubczak will be sharing their musical talents so it will be a memorable evening. I’m quite sure you will enjoy sitting in the beautiful sanctuary looking at what Lois, Jennings and the other committee members through the years have accomplished.
