As part of the Westby Area Historical Society community outreach services, a member of the Board of Directors meets with residents at several care facilities every month. This isn’t a formal program. There are no photos, no handouts and no plans. A topic is suggested and a conversation unfolds. Residents share as much or as little as they want about the memories they have, and everyone learns something along the way.
Recently, the residents at Creamery Creek talked about how shopping, when they were children, was very different than what it is today.
Can you imagine going to a grocery store only twice a month? Harvey shared that back in the 1930s, shopping was a big event. Hitching a horse to a buggy or wagon had to be done only after all the chores were finished. A list was started right after the last shopping trip so nothing would be forgotten. Going only every couple weeks meant there were times that you just did without, or planned menus and activities around what was available until the next trip to town.
Louise shared that she had to put on her good clothes, not Sunday best but certainly better than regular play clothes. Friday night, when free movies were shown in the park, was often when the whole family would go. Louise’s family had a car so they could all pile in to make the trip more often than Harvey’s family. There were no seatbelts at that time or restrictions about how many people could ride in a car. The front bench seat could hold Mom with a baby on her lap, Dad and even one more of the smaller children. The back seat could be filled with everyone else. Louise’s town had a grocery, a clothing store and a shoe store so they had several places to go.
Part of the conversation recalled free candy that store owners would give, little bags with root beer barrels, suckers and other “good candy.” It was fun to eat on the way home. The residents who didn’t grow up around Westby, like Theresa who grew up in Chicago, didn’t remember free candy so everyone agreed that this might have been be a special treat common in just this area. Storeowners in Chaseburg, Cashton, Westby and Viroqua were all remembered as giving out something for the kids. Oscar Slette, at the Newry store, would even give out ice cream cones sometimes!
Residents also shared that buying groceries when they were children wasn’t like it is today. Everyone, whether they lived in town or on a farm, had a big garden. Corn, potatoes, peas, and much more were planted, tended, harvested and canned. The grocery list wasn’t long like it is today with all the convenient canned and packaged foods we have available. Louise remembers walking a few blocks to the Viola stores from her house in town. She and her mother would pull a red wagon that they used to bring home all their purchases. The wagon didn’t need to carry as much as people put in their trunks today.
The residents all agreed that these shopping trips were fun and something they looked forward to. Today, we can get in a car to drive just a short distance to buy almost anything but still consider that a big effort. I wonder what shopping will be like in another eighty years?
