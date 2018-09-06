Six degrees of separation. Have you heard about this? It’s a theory about life, that all people can be connected from a “friend of a friend” by just six people. When I recently spent time looking back with Marc Nelson, his story convinced me that there just might be some merit to this theory.
Marc graduated in 1957 from the high school in Scarville, Iowa. The population of his hometown in the 1950 federal census was 105 so it is easy to see how there were only four people in his graduating class. With the highest GPA, he received a scholarship to Waldorf College, a very conservative Lutheran school directly south of his hometown by only fifteen miles. It’s no wonder he was suspended for a week after attending one of “those” rock-n-roll concerts on Feb. 3, 1959. But Marc said it was worth it because he saw Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and Jiles Perry “The Big Bopper” Richardson, Jr. perform at their very last concert. That day is now referred to as “the day the music died” when their plane crashed later that evening in a snowstorm. So you see, Marc has only one degree of separation from this fateful event.
Marc attended Waldorf for two years then transferred to Mankato State. He graduated in 1961 with the idea of getting a job as a teacher or a pilot. Delta Airlines lost out to the big city of Westby when he took a job teaching history at the Westby High School. Marc remembers driving into town, 21 years old, in a white Buick convertible. In 1960, Westby had the Flugstad hardware store; the Skundberg, Jefson, and Goettel grocery stores; a Westby theatre; and Roehl’s clothing store, so Marc had moved to a thriving metropolis compared to the stomping grounds of his childhood.
After only one year in the history department, Marc’s job changed. In college, his minor was physical education so in the fall of 1962, he was hired as PE teacher for the rural schools in the Westby district. He traveled to seven different ones each week until 1968, when Bill Terry left Westby and Marc was hired as the Athletic Director and PE teacher for grades nine through twelve. Because Marc had been teaching at so many elementary schools for six years, there was no degree of separation to the students at his new job; they came to the high school already with a connection to him.
Right away, when Marc moved to Westby, he started volunteering for the Snowflake Ski Club. It just so happened that in 1963, he ran into his college roommate’s high school sweetheart at the Snowflake ski jumping tournament. She was with her college roommate who grew up in Viroqua. The girls were nurses, working in the Twin Cities, down for the big weekend. It was much less than “six degrees of separation” intervening again, that night when Marc and Sharon talked until 4 a.m. Sharon still remembers how Marc couldn’t stop telling her about “his kids at school and how much he loved teaching.” The two of them wrote letters back and forth. She would sometimes take the train down to Westby. He drove a couple of times to Minneapolis. They were engaged in June and married in December that same year. Marc knew Dr. Bland from volunteering at Snowflake and Sharon was a nurse so it isn’t surprising that she ended up working for Doc for thirty years. No degrees of separation needed to see how that happened.
Join us next week as we discover coincidences, or the other degrees of separation, Marc can tell us about his career in Westby.
Continued next week
