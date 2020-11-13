Michael Rand: A Twins minor league affiliate in St. Paul would be a big win for fans

Our own La Velle E. Neal III reports that the Twins have dropped Rochester as their Class AAA affiliate — and that a deal to put that team in St. Paul, as part of MLB’s push to realign affiliates along more geographical lines, is in the works.

From a fun standpoint, I agree. It would be a chance to see true prospects a few years before they were ready for the majors.

But from a logistical standpoint, putting the Class AAA team there makes more sense. Those are, after all, the players the Twins would be most likely to need on short notice to compensate for injuries, rainouts, trades, etc.

If those players wouldn’t even have to change home addresses while shuttling between Class AAA and the majors — and would need just a normal commute instead of an early-morning flight from New York to make it to Target Field after a call-up — it would make life easier on everyone involved.

And the prospect of better geographical alignment overall for minor league affiliates makes sense — and could be a boon for those of us who like to travel to see lower-level games.

(Hand raised very high here).