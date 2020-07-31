Michael Rand: The NFL should learn from MLB's mistakes and pivot to a bubble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Before we get too far into the upshot of this, let’s be clear on one thing: The very best thing sports could probably do right now is just hit the collective pause button and try again in March.

Yes, that includes the NHL, WNBA and NBA, which seem to be somewhat successfully — at least in terms of keeping out the coronavirus — navigating their restarts. And maybe that’s what the NBA and NHL will eventually end up doing with their 2020-21 seasons, assuming they can make it through the final part of their interrupted seasons.

It almost certainly applies to MLB and college sports, which have pretty much no shot of keeping COVID-19 at bay given the nature of how they are going about things. And it applies to the NFL.

Divert the testing, financial and logistical muscles being pumped into these sports into more meaningful societal endeavors like, you know, trying to start schools in a safe manner.

But … now that my throat is clear, we all know that’s not going to happen. We’re already pretty far down the road with the restart of sports. There are TONS of games this weekend between MLB, NBA, WNBA and NHL. There is too much money at stake. And yes, there are a lot of fans enjoying the diversion of having sports to watch on TV instead of constantly doom-scrolling current events on their news feeds.