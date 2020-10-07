Middleton man charged with 4th OWI

A 41-year-old Middleton man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after police responded to an Oct. 7 rollover crash in La Crosse.

Kentae R. Jackson faces felony charges of fourth-offense drunk driving, fourth-offense operating with a controlled substance and possession of narcotic drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a call shortly before 3 a.m. concerning a vehicle operated by Jackson that struck a parked vehicle and flipped over. Jackson’s vehicle was smoking with its airbags deployed when police arrived.

Two witnesses told police they saw Jackson crawl out of the vehicle and ask for help. There were no passengers in the vehicle. When police first approached Jackson, he was sitting on the ground and appeared to be in pain.

The complaint says Jackson had the odor of alcohol and slurred speech. He was adamant that he had been struck by another vehicle, which he said caused his vehicle to roll.

A search of Jackson found a baggie sticking from his sock. It allegedly contained a rock-like substance later identified as fentanyl.

The complaint says the vehicle struck by Jackson sustained “debilitating damage” and was towed from the scene.