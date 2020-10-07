Middleton man charged with 4th OWI

A 41-year-old Middleton man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday after police responded to an Oct. 7 rollover crash in La Crosse.
Kentae R. Jackson faces felony charges of fourth-offense drunk driving, fourth-offense operating with a controlled substance and possession of narcotic drugs.
According to the criminal complaint, police received a call shortly before 3 a.m. concerning a vehicle operated by Jackson that struck a parked vehicle and flipped over. Jackson’s vehicle was smoking with its airbags deployed when police arrived.
Two witnesses told police they saw Jackson crawl out of the vehicle and ask for help. There were no passengers in the vehicle. When police first approached Jackson, he was sitting on the ground and appeared to be in pain.
The complaint says Jackson had the odor of alcohol and slurred speech. He was adamant that he had been struck by another vehicle, which he said caused his vehicle to roll.
A search of Jackson found a baggie sticking from his sock. It allegedly contained a rock-like substance later identified as fentanyl.
The complaint says the vehicle struck by Jackson sustained “debilitating damage” and was towed from the scene.
It was Jackson’s fourth OWI charge in 12 years. His previous three convictions were in Dane County. Judge Todd Bjerke released Jackson on a $2,500 signature bond.
1960: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
1960: Allis-Chalmers
1961: Wettstein’s
1961: La Crosse library summer program
1961: Market Square parking lot
1961: La Crosse Sign Co.
1962: Grandview Hospital
1962: YMCA basketball
1962: Bell Discount Store
1963: Houska Park
1964: Speed skating race in La Crosse
1964: Opening Day Parade
1964: Kerr's Grocery
1965: Dog House Restaurant
1965: Main Street La Crosse
1965: Kmart
1965: Demolition of the La Crosse County courthouse
1965: Ellickson Studio
1967: Dedication of La Crosse Public Library
1967: Your Uncle's Place
1967: Gray Circus
1967: La Crosse Fire Department
1969: WKBH-AM
1969: Pettibone Lagoon fishing derby
1969: Camp Bradfield Archery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!