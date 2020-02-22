Mike Bianchi: Ryan Newman’s toughness reinforces why we should all watch more NASCAR

As a sports fan, it’s the thing I’ve always loved about NASCAR. Every race, every week, you know that the top drivers in the sport — if the Good Lord’s willing — are going to be out on the track for our viewing pleasure. Tiger Woods doesn’t play on the PGA Tour every week, but Jimmie Johnson is driving on the NASCAR circuit. I’ve heard story after story through the years of drivers who climb behind the wheel of their car no matter what the injury or ailment.

The King, Richard Petty, once raced with a broken neck. And who will ever forget when former driver Ricky Rudd, involved in a serious accident in a qualifying race, drove the next day with his eyes so swollen he taped them open with duct tape? And what about defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch winning his first championship back in 2015 during a season when he broke his right leg and his left ankle during a crash at Daytona?

Even athletes and coaches from other sports are in awe of how NASCAR drivers go about their business. A few years ago, when then-FSU football coach Jimbo Fisher was the grand marshal of Coke Zero 400 at Daytona, he talked about the guts and grit and the sense of duty and dependability of NASCAR drivers. It was astonishing to me to hear a football coach looking up to another sport’s athletes for their toughness and tenacity.