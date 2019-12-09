Minnesota Vikings: Playoff scenarios are many ... even not qualifying

But win all three, and the Vikings are at least assured of being a wild card — quite possibly as the No. 6 seed, particularly if Seattle (tiebreaker head-to-head edge and one-game lead at 10-3) ends up being the other wild card).

*In that scenario, the Vikings could also win the division if Green Bay loses one other game — at home to either the Bears (next week) or Lions (Week 17). That Bears-Packers game next week has HUGE implications. A Packers win puts their division odds at 84 percent, even with a loss to the Vikings in Week 16, because it would ensure they win the tiebreaker as long as they beat Detroit. A Packers loss throws the race wide open, even if the Vikings lose to the Chargers.

*If the Vikings did win the division at 12-4, they’d still have an outside chance at a top-2 seed and a bye. They would get it if: New Orleans finishes 11-5 or if it loses in Week 17 at Carolina (Vikings would have the conference tiebreaker) … or if the Vikings manage to finish ahead of the NFC West leader (San Francisco or Seattle), though the latter scenario is tougher because San Francisco is two games ahead of the Vikings and Seattle owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

More likely, though, they would be the No. 3 seed.

If the Vikings go 2-1 down the stretch …