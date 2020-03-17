Minnesota Vikings: Stefon Diggs trade is a reminder that things are often exactly as they seem (copy)

As the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling wrote a while back, after Diggs was fined $200,000 for missing practices after a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears: “His absence, sources told the Star Tribune at the time, stemmed from frustrations that had been building since the spring over the direction of the offense and his role in it. Diggs returned and addressed the media, but it hardly cleared the air. Among the most concrete things he said was this in response to whether he wanted to be traded: “I feel like there’s truth to all rumors, no matter how you dress it up. I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.”