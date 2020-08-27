NBA: It's no wonder the Bucks were prepared to react decisively to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. They had been here before.

CHICAGO — The video of Kenosha, Wis., police shooting Jacob Blake on Sunday followed an all-too-familiar pattern. In the footage, Blake — who was unarmed — walked with his back to officers and attempted to enter his car before he was stalked and shot seven times in clear view of his three children. Reports emerged that Blake could be paralyzed from the waist down as a result.
The image sparked outrage across the nation and resulted in swift reaction from the public. Protesters took to the streets in Kenosha, and Blake’s family made public statements, speaking to his character and proclaiming that he matters.
Players and coaches in the NBA bubble in Florida reacted with similar grief when asked about Blake’s shooting. Many of them had traveled to Orlando for the opportunity to finish their season and bring attention to much-needed police reform as the world watched. The video of yet another Black man being gunned down in such brazen fashion, the very thing they hoped to combat, hit hard.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers gave an impassioned speech about Black Americans showing love to a country that refuses to love them back. LeBron James expressed the fear of law enforcement many Black Americans share. And the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement speaking out against the “reoccurring issues of excessive force” when officers engage with the Black community.
The Bucks — whose home arena, the Fiserv Forum, is just 40 miles north of Kenosha — spoke from experience. They had been here before and were uniquely qualified to handle the moment. They knew this feeling long before they decided to sit out Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, sparking a chain reaction of cancellations in multiple sports.
While many athletes have experienced moments of racial profiling, Bucks forward Sterling Brown, a Chicago native, was approached by Milwaukee police on Jan. 26, 2018, with such force that he feared for his life.
Brown had parked his Mercedes diagonally in an empty Walgreens lot. He exited the store to police sirens and expected nothing more than a warning or ticket. What he received was violence, scratches to his face and a seat in the back of a squad car. Body-cam video of Brown being tackled, shot with a Taser and subsequently released. As has been the case in recent years with police incidents, the video went viral.
I talked to Brown about the incident while I was an editor for Sports Illustrated in 2019. By then he had recovered from the physical scars of his interaction with police. But I could still sense emotional pain as he recounted his story. Brown discussed the details of that night and explained the feelings associated with his walk into practice the next morning.
“I tried to play it off smooth and just go in there and handle my business and conduct myself professionally,” Brown told me in 2019, “but I could feel people staring at me, trying to figure out what’s going on.”
There was no way to hide the remnants of Brown’s interaction with the police. Coaches and teammates looked at the scratches on his face and wondered what happened.
“We saw him the day after the incident at practice,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton told me in 2018. “We saw the bruises and marks on his face and cuts on him. He explained briefly what happened, but at that time he just wanted to keep it private, so we respected that.”
Brown vowed to use his platform to make sure fewer police incidents ended like his did _ and he continues to do that. On Wednesday he stood in front of his teammates and read a statement alongside Bucks guard George Hill.
The group remained steadfast in its decision to sit out as Brown began: “Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shootings of protesters. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.”
Hill called for justice for Blake and demanded that the officers involved be held accountable. He asked for the Wisconsin State Legislature to pass meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform.
Brown’s teammates, who agreed to place him at the forefront on this issue, know his experience was emblematic of something greater. He just happened to be a high-profile case of a problem that has festered in Southeast Wisconsin, one so widely known — as Wesley Lowery of “60 Minutes” pointed out — that Milwaukee is often referred to as the “Selma of the North.”
Before Blake was shot and Brown was assaulted, Milwaukee police killed Sylville Smith in 2016 and tasered Adam Trammell to death as he showered in 2017. Brown managed to walk away with his life in 2018. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel compiled a list of 18 controversial police killings.
Milwaukee police were not aware Brown played for the Bucks when they confronted him. He received the same reaction as any other citizen in that instance, and Brown said that fact should be alarming.
“They thought I was just another Black guy with a nice car in the hood,” Brown said. “Them not knowing my background and what I do professionally should magnify what’s going on. Me being a Buck, I definitely have to carry myself, present myself in a certain way. But at the same time, this happened when they didn’t know who I was.”
Sadly, for many Black Americans — journalists included — your profession and accomplishments can humanize you to people who would otherwise see you as subhuman. This is why Jimmy Butler asked to wear a jersey devoid of any name on the back in the NBA bubble. That person killed at the hands of police could be any one of us. The threat is imminent as long as we breathe. Brown knows that because he lived it.
And because of that lived experience, it was no surprise that the Bucks decided Blake’s shooting was the last straw — or that they were first team to do so. They had been here before.
DeAntae Prince writes for the Chicago Tribune
