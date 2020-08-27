NBA: It's no wonder the Bucks were prepared to react decisively to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. They had been here before.

There was no way to hide the remnants of Brown’s interaction with the police. Coaches and teammates looked at the scratches on his face and wondered what happened.

“We saw him the day after the incident at practice,” Bucks forward Khris Middleton told me in 2018. “We saw the bruises and marks on his face and cuts on him. He explained briefly what happened, but at that time he just wanted to keep it private, so we respected that.”

Brown vowed to use his platform to make sure fewer police incidents ended like his did _ and he continues to do that. On Wednesday he stood in front of his teammates and read a statement alongside Bucks guard George Hill.

The group remained steadfast in its decision to sit out as Brown began: “Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shootings of protesters. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball.”

Hill called for justice for Blake and demanded that the officers involved be held accountable. He asked for the Wisconsin State Legislature to pass meaningful measures to address issues of police accountability, brutality and criminal justice reform.