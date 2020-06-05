NBA’s restart plan will create great finish for strange season

ATLANTA — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19 was the first signal that sports would have to shut down. That was less than three months ago, believe it or not. Now the NBA has approved a definitive plan to resume play, and that feels like a victory.

Only 22 of the league’s 30 teams will be in a “bubble” at Orlando’s Walt Disney World for the resumption of the season. The tentative start date is July 31. There will be no spectators, and players will be confined to Disney (though “confined” may not be quite the right word for that sprawling campus).

The NBA’s restart plan is as fair as possible to its teams under the circumstances (it passed on a 29-1 vote). It includes the 16 teams in playoff position when play was suspended. The other six teams are within six games of the final seed in each conference. Those buried in the standings, like the Hawks, are out.

From these unusual conditions, the NBA can crown a credible champion. I’ve never been one to totally dismiss the NBA’s regular season, but it probably would be better with less than 82 games. This season will end up being about 72 games. That’s plenty enough to determine which teams belong in the playoffs.