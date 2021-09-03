Neal: What else do Gophers have at running back? They’ll find out now

The legend of Mohamed Ibrahim began with him coming off the bench in a moment of need when teammates Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith went down with injuries in 2018. Ibrahim rushed for 1,160 yards that season. In 2019, he returned to a reserve role. Last season, he was named Big Ten running back of the year.

On Thursday, he became the eighth Gophers running back to rush for more than 3,000 yards in a career following his 164-yard effort against fourth-ranked Ohio State. But he limped off the field in a walking boot, the last injury the fans at Huntington Bank Stadium wanted to see.

Ibrahim, during his journey to becoming one of the top backs in college football, has remained a realist. If a door opened for him the way it did three years ago, he knew that same door could open for someone else if he’s not available.

“I think that it’s important to understand that it’s the whole offense,” Ibrahim said during an interview last month. “It’s not just me. If I go down, you have other running backs that can do the same exact things.”

The extent of Ibrahim’s left leg injury is not known, but it didn’t look good when he went down at the end of a short run and reached for his leg.