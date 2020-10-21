NFL commentary: Dolphins' QB plan enough to make a Vikings fan jealous

One team is benching a capable veteran quarterback who has led his team to a surprising 3-3 record thanks in large part to his own production — which has been good enough to rank him No. 7 this season in Total QBR. They are doing so because they drafted their QB of the future in the first round of the 2020 draft and believe it is time to take an extended look at what he can do.

That team is the Miami Dolphins.

Another team is riding things out with a struggling veteran quarterback who has led his team to a disappointing 1-5 record thanks in large part to his own lack of production — which has been bad enough to rank him No. 28 (out of 30) this season in Total QBR. They are doing so because they have invested heavily in him and really have no options behind him that are worth an extended look.

That team is the Minnesota Vikings.

Circumstances, to be sure, are different for both franchises. The Dolphins are mired in a several-years rut, including an 18-30 record and zero playoff appearances from 2017-19.