Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak's history gives Vikings a big advantage

Kubiak said Cousins has shown even greater leadership this offseason.

“Guys like him have had to take over, whether it’s trying to get together with the guys and try to do some throwing, you know, getting on the computer and talking to his teammates and saying, ‘Here is how I do this. Here is the verbiage. Here is how I run a two-minute drill.’ You know some of that hands-on stuff has probably been [done] more so than ever,” Kubiak said. “But I think Kirk came out of last year with a lot of confidence as a person and a player.

“I think he is very excited about our group moving forward and he knows he’s going to have to take on an even bigger role with some of these new, young pieces like [first-round pick] Justin [Jefferson]. I think Kirk has had a really good offseason and can’t wait to start throwing the ball around again. I know he is chomping at the bit.”

One thing that Kubiak said will benefit both him and his quarterback is that the offensive group coming back returns nine of 11 starters — with offensive lineman Josh Kline not being re-signed and wide receiver Stefon Diggs being traded.

“If you look at our group we are pretty much a veteran-type group, or a group that has been together other than the receiver position,” Kubiak said. “Obviously losing Diggs, a great player for us last year who was very productive, other than that particular position, which is going to be a very competitive position for us, we could probably line up today and go right back to work. We should make up some ground very quickly. I am hoping that carry-over helps us make a quick transition into this season, but we’re still going to have to catch up and have some young guys help us.”

Sid Hartman writes for the Minneapolis Star Tribune

