You’re familiar with the story of The Good Samaritan, the person who goes out of his way to help someone he doesn’t know, someone he wouldn’t have anything to do with under normal circumstances. A lot of us have our own Good Samaritan stories to tell.

Mine happened on an icy winter evening in 1980. My friend Von and I had driven my old Ford Maverick from Custer, Wisconsin, where I lived, to the UW-Stevens Point campus for a concert. It was dark and snowing hard as we drove the eight miles back to my apartment. We plodded along, no traffic in sight, no lights in my rear-view mirror. Suddenly, we did a 180 and landed in a deep ditch on the other side of the road, only inches from a telephone pole. Mere seconds had passed before headlights from a pickup truck were glaring down at us. It was only minutes more before we were pulled out by a couple of cheery guys and were on our way again. How strange that no one was there, no one saw us spin and land in the ditch, and yet, there they were with the equipment needed to pull us out.

Maybe you had a flat tire, and someone stopped to help you. Maybe it was something as simple as someone opening a door for you because your arms were full. Maybe you didn’t have quite enough money at the cash register in the grocery store, and the person behind you handed you a few dollars. Maybe you make a habit of stopping and helping others as part of your daily round.

I was thinking about that as I walked down to our mailbox the other day, recalling the food boxes my parents made at Christmas time for needy families they knew. I remembered the time each of us children had to choose a just-opened Christmas gift to give away, a command which elicited more than a few groans. I thought about how my parents instilled in me, and in all of my siblings, the understanding that when someone is in need, we should do something about it. I crossed the road to the mailbox and tugged open its door. There inside I found a box from my sister, Patty. I started to cry.

Patty has a particular gift of giving. I have often been the recipient of her gift boxes, sent just because she thought I would like the items she found in a closeout sale, or at The Salvation Army thrift shop where she loves to volunteer. So why was I crying? Because Patty and her husband Tom, who is my age, are going through a great trial. Tom’s formerly brilliant mind is slowly slipping away. Patty’s volunteering days are set aside for now, as Tom can’t be left home alone, anymore. How did she find the time to make a box for me, just because?

Yes, I’m working up to something. In March of 2022, the war in the Ukraine was one month old. Over 3 million people had fled their homeland, and 12 million people inside that war-torn country needed food, water, clothing, and a roof over their heads. I had come into possession of dozens of unworn but outdated Citizens United Against Low-level Flights T-shirts and caps and had no idea what I was going to do with them. While listening to a news report about the war, it occurred to me that I could sell this late-1990s vintage apparel and use the proceeds to help people in the Ukraine. Thanks to all who purchased a shirt or cap, especially to Jimmy of Little Boxes Vintage in Gays Mills, who bought all I had left, has sold many, and has more for sale in his shop. The $938 realized from the sale of those shirts and caps went to Ukrainian disaster relief. Truly mind-numbing reports of bombings and deaths continue in daily news reports, however, reminding me that the needs are ongoing.

As of this writing, the death toll due to the deadly wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui, which began earlier this month, is 115. Nearly 388 people are still missing. Thousands have nowhere to live, having lost everything they own.

Then there was the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey in February, killing at least 50,000, collapsing over 5,700 buildings, trapping people in the rubble. Aftershocks continue, one as recently as Aug. 11, damaging buildings, and wounding people.

Oh yes, and the Canadian wildfires that have displaced many, and continue to affect air quality right here in Wisconsin. These stories are grim reminders to me to get my checkbook out. Listed below are a few 501©(3) charitable organizations to donate to. You might have one of your own closer to home that you routinely give to, just because.

American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; 1-800-435-7669; redcross.org (Maui, Turkey/Syria)

Catholic Charities Hawaii, Clarence T.C.Ching Campus, 1822Ke’eaumoku St., Honolulu, Hawaii, 96822; 808-873-4673; catholiccharitieshawaii.org (Maui)

Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201-3443; 877-435-7277; crs.org (Ukraine Turkey/Syria)

Chalice of Mercy, N13740 Fairview Rd., Fairchild, WI 54741-8541, 612-751-3794; chaliceofmercy.org (Ukraine)

Global Giving, 1 Thomas Circle NW, Suite 800, Washington D.C. 20005;232-5784; 202- globalgiving.org (Canada)

Razom, P.O.Box 24150, New York, NY 10087-4150; razomforukraine.org (Ukraine)

Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; 828-262-1980; samaritanspurse.org. (Ukraine, Maui)

In my box from Patty was a tube of hand cream, a pewter hat pin, and a very old, ornately-framed house blessing that reads, “God bless the corners of this house, And be the lintel blest; And bless the hearth and bless the board And bless each place of rest; And bless each door that opens wide To stranger as to kin; And bless each crystal window pane That lets the starlight in; And bless the rooftree overhead And every sturdy wall, The peace of man, the peace of God The peace of love on all.”