Despite all my anxiety, fretting, and complaining since my brother Chris took over the planning of my mother’s Celebration of Life, it went off without a hitch. My mother passed away a week before Christmas last year. The snow in northern Wisconsin was deep and getting deeper. By the time I visited with Chris on my way to Ashland in February for the Book Across the Bay snowshoe race, we couldn’t see out of his front window, for all the snow. Although most of my brothers and sisters live in Wisconsin, two live further south. And then there were the many relatives and friends spread all over the country, who might want to attend. It snowed almost daily and quite vigorously last winter throughout the Midwest. Traveling just wasn’t a good idea. With Chris’s guidance, a potentially small service became a huge event. His extensive, colorful program listed the eight of us expressing what our mother meant to us, with live music by singers and guitarists from my mother’s church, recorded music of some of my mother’s favorite hymns and three beautiful slide shows created by our sister, Rebekah, interspersed between each talk. After I agonized for months over what to do about the flowers (I do not know how to make flower arrangements), Chris decided that since the service date was set so close the Fourth of July, and Mom was a true patriot, the color scheme would be red, white and blue. To appease the Planning Committee, my previous, more colorful ideas took a big shift. Thanks to Sue at Quillin’s, we had a huge box of tiny red mums, huge white daisies and little white mums spray painted blue waiting for us to pick up on our way north. By the time Dave and I breezed through the church door the afternoon before Celebration Day, the lunch tables had already been set up by brothers Chris and Mike, after what I learned had been a heated discussion on table placement. Several siblings were pulling white tablecloths out of packages, shaking them out, and covering the tables. Clippers at the ready, my sister Patty and I cut and arranged flowers for the tables in the bud vases I borrowed from a friend. It was easy — we just stuck a few flowers in each one, and they stood up straight like they were supposed to. No creative spark required. We grouped our little vases in threes, set them in the center of each table, and added a small United States flag to each grouping. Set against the white tablecloths, the effect was lovely. My artistic niece, Adelina, arrived in time to arrange bouquets in the two large blue and red vases for the sanctuary. Dave pitched in, filling tiny, clear dishes with red, white and blue M&M’s, putting a few on each table. Every place setting included a flag pin for attendees to wear. Patty set one of her spangled decorations on each of the windowsills on both sides of the lunchroom. My sister Melanie arranged the picture boards in the foyer outside the sanctuary. I added two picture boards of black and white photos of our mother’s early days, to those of later years which Melanie had created. More flowers and spangles there, too. Patty and our sister Julie had been commissioned to send out personal invitations to everyone in my mother’s address book. As we have a very large extended family, and Mom kept up a vast correspondence with people she met only once, as well as longtime friends, the church, and later the lunch tables were full. Chicken, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, and our family favorite, referred to as “green stuff” (lime jello, cottage cheese and I don’t know what else), greeted the hungry crowd after the two-hour service. Cousins I only see at funerals and two childhood friends I hadn’t seen in 40 years were there. As is always the case with any large gathering, having an opportunity to talk with each attendee for even a little while just didn’t happen, but judging by the din, I’d say everyone got pretty much talked out. There were three parties planned around the major event. The night before, brothers and sisters, spouses, nephews and nieces, met at the Twin Gables Café and Lounge in Brule for fish. We had the entire patio to ourselves, and we filled it, elbow to elbow. The evening after the service, it was pizza at Rebekah and Peter’s home, and Sunday morning, brunch at The Original Louis Café in Superior. And then it was time to go. That’s when the itching started. First it was just the side of a finger. By Sunday evening, I was covered head to toe with hives. I don’t know what caused it. Was it something I ate? Or was it the relief that this major event was over, with only two more to go. Besides the incredible discomfort, all I could think of was what I would look like in my sleeveless dress at my nephew’s wedding the following Saturday. By the time Dave and I arrived at the Chute Pond campground in Oconto County, I had one Benadryl in me. Dave went fishing, and I slept for two hours. The next day the hives were gone. We had a relaxing three days, arriving home in time for me to pack, then catch a flight out of Madison to North Carolina on Friday morning. I enjoyed a weekend with the “O’Donnell Nation,” as Evan, the father of the groom, referred to us in his speech. After all that — the richness of two loving families, safe travels with no cancelled or delayed flights, and the awesome news that I didn’t gain any weight, I wonder why I continue to disregard this little bit of wisdom from the Book of Matthew which is so easy to give to others: “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on.” I can add to that, “Or how you will plan the next family function or fix your hair.” Enjoy each and every day, and don’t sweat the small stuff. You might get hives.