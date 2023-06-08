You become what you behold,” said poet William Blake.

All over the news for the past couple weeks is the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s mental health advisory: social media use may be harmful to the mental health of the nation’s youth.

Recent news reports tell us that kids spend four to six hours per day on screen media. This doesn’t include time doing schoolwork, which takes place more and more on-screen than on paper these days. Four to six hours looking at a screen, outside of school!

While kids have their eyes glued to a cell phone, computer, or TV screen, what AREN’T they doing? Well, besides not shooting baskets with their buddies in the front yard, or swinging on a swing, or skateboarding, or doing chores like making their beds or doing the dishes, kids aren’t reading.

By reading, I don’t mean the stuff of STEM education (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), as useful and important as that is. I don’t even mean history books or other kinds of non-fiction. I mean the stuff that many people today would consider to be a waste of time. Fiction. And then, not just any kind of fiction, but literary fiction.

Literary fiction is different from popular fiction, which can easily be put into distinct categories like crime, fantasy, romance, westerns, horror, and science fiction. Popular fiction is plot driven — it shows what the characters are doing but doesn’t give the reader a picture of what the characters are thinking and feeling. Literary fiction is more concerned with what is going on inside the characters’ heads. What difference does that make?

An Emery University study by David Kidd and Emanuele Castano showed through brain scans that when a person reads literary fiction, his or her brain actually changes. The reader begins to take on the persona of the characters in the novel, and begins to understand that character’s point of view, even if the character is vastly different from himself. The reader discovers why the characters think and feel the way they do, and why they respond in a certain way. The reader develops empathy, the ability to put oneself in another person’s shoes. Why is that important?

There seems to be a lack of empathy these days, especially in those who have only known a life with computers and cell phones and social media. The constant comparing themselves to the lives of their peers as projected on the various social media platforms, first of all affects a person’s empathy for oneself. “He/ she has a better life than I have. He/ she is prettier, thinner, better dressed….etc, etc., etc. I must be no good.” That can all be turned back on the person with the supposed better life, too. “I don’t like that person at all.” What can be done?

As a parent or grandparent, you have a huge influence on the children in your life. Let your children catch you reading. Line your shelves with books. Used books are cheap. Library books cost only a trip to the library.

Read to your children and grandchildren. And believe it or not, those who are parents, especially, can demand that the phone be turned off, put in a drawer or otherwise out of sight for a determined period of time. Put a good book into your child’s hands and have them read silently or out loud to you. Or read to them. Discuss what you are reading. Forming the habit of reading initially might bring on a bit of pouting. Chances are though, once your child gets into a good book, that will change.

On Goodreads website of the top 100 books of literary fiction, I was delighted to see “Little Women,” a book I read in my youth, and later as an adult. There’s a reason that the book has been made into a movie over and over again. Just a handful of other books on this list for teen readers include “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Jane Eyre,” “Life of Pi,” ”Anne of Green Gables,” “Catcher in the Rye,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Hobbit,” “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” several of Jane Austin’s novels, and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

For younger readers, check out Goodreads list of Children’s Literature. On that list are the “Frog and Toad,” and “Little Bear” series, and the ever familiar, “The Velveteen Rabbit.” These books are great for reading to children. And when they are ready to read, these same books will be ready friends for your children to curl up with on the couch or porch swing to read to themselves.

Reading literary fiction strengthens your child’s ability to empathize with others. It’s free, it’s pleasurable, it’s wholesome (I’ll bet you haven’t seen that word in a while). Getting off social media platforms is good for your child’s mental health. Summer is just around the corner. It’s time to turn off the screens and turn on a good book.