Here I am standing behind my car, back hatch up, baiting a hook. Just a small piece of nightcrawler will do. Car keys tucked deep in one pocket, a tissue for my nose in the other. Small green towel to wipe wormy fingers on slipped through my belt loop. Extra hooks and sinkers in my fishing vest. I get plenty of practice tying hooks. There are so many snags here. I slam the hatch shut, check to make sure the car is locked, and I’m off.

I’m not the only one who fishes here, but today I have the creek all to myself. I take the matted trail down to the water. Grasses loom high and brush is shoulder-height on either side. Continuing along the bank, I study the water for a little quake, a sure sign of a trout, and the only sign I’ll get. The water is dark and almost still. I make my way toward the little crossing. The water moves faster on the other side. Still no sign of fish. That’s alright. I’m headed to pools farther up, through tall, wet grasses, prickly ash, and wild parsnip in full bloom.

Swishing through the grass, stepping over downed trees, red-winged blackbirds sound the alarm over my head. I spy a Pheasant Back mushroom on a box elder stump, break it off and drop it in an empty pocket in my vest, making a mental note to take it out when I get home. I move on, swishing, climbing over logs, sometimes stumbling, then regaining my footing. There it is, the secret entrance to Pool Number One.

It’s tight here. No fancy casting is possible with tall weeds brushing my elbow. I lob the line, a sort of underhanded cast, or make a sideways cast — methods I’ve developed to keep from getting my line hung up. Plop! Hook, line, and sinker drop close to where I intended it to go.

I don’t think I’m a conventional trout fisher. When I panfish from the boat, I cast, then pull the line, stop, jerk, pull the line again, eventually bringing the jig to the boat to be cast again. I’m not sure trout fishing from a bank is supposed to be done this way. I figure if a fish doesn’t bite where the line is sitting, I’ll just pull the line toward me to see if a trout is closer in. Nibble! Pull. Nothing! I reel in the line and repeat, dragging the line to the place I felt the nibble.

From my vantage point I see a female red-winged blackbird, a male and female Baltimore oriole, a robin, and what I think is a downy woodpecker. Then I hear someone walking in the water. I peer to the left, and see a doe, peering right back at me, craning her neck to see around the trees which hang over the pool. She turns and makes her way up the bank and into the woods.

Do I ever get snagged? There’s that sinker dangling from a branch, just over the water. That’s mine, from a couple weeks ago, a reminder to be careful when casting in that direction. I usually have luck at this pool, but that nibbling fish isn’t biting. I move on.

More tall grasses, prickly ash, parsnip, downed logs, the path just a visible whisper. If I didn’t know what I was looking for, I wouldn’t know it was a path at all. My pants are soaking wet from the dew, and I’m shivering. I can’t see the places where the ground drops, and I stumble, then regain my footing, only to stumble again. I make a little jump over a small ditch, swish some more, and there it is, Secret Pool Number 2. I’m standing high above the water. Last week I caught a nice-sized fish from this vantage point, but it wiggled itself off the hook as I pulled it in and up. I make my way down to pool level.

Crossing on stones just visible in the rushing water, I get to my fishing spot, a nice open place from which to cast my line. This is more like it. I imagine all the fish just waiting for a nice piece of nightcrawler to eat. I cast, reel the line in, then cast again. My hook snags some water plants. I give it a tug, and it comes free, hook and worm still intact. I make sure my hook is exposed below the worm, then cast again. I get a nibble and jerk the line. Nothing. I direct my baited hook to that spot several times. No luck. I was at this pool at least an hour before I pulled in a tiny, wiggling trout. “Go home to your mother,” I tell it, and slip it back into the water. Many more casts before I get a fighter on the line. I pull it high onto the bank. This one is big enough to keep.

Off comes my vest, out comes the zip-lock bag from the big, back pocket. I fill the bag with water, then take the trout off the hook, watching it splash into the bag. Experience has taught me to leave a pool once I’ve caught a fish. I seldom catch a second keeper, and I often get snagged. I head back to Pool Number One and try again. Maybe a big one has moved in since I was there an hour or so ago. Yes! Wow! It’s big but doesn’t fight much. I bring it up to the bank with ease. A sucker. I find suckers disgusting. They are so ugly. It’s even gross taking the hook out of its mouth. I’m tired and cold. Time to go home.

I’ll bet you’re wondering just where I catch my fish. I’ll tell you. I catch ‘em by the mouth.