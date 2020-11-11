Outdoors: Career hunting year for Jenson

Like any good hunter, Jenson keeps his hunting areas pretty close to the vest, saying he hunts in the Galesville and Viola areas in Wisconsin. While this year’s bucks sport impressive antlers, they can’t match the 11-pointer he bagged in 2014. A buck that scored in the 160-range.

“My biggest buck is one that I shot off some land that I bought from my grandparents. I had a small chunk, 30 acres, that I got. I saw the deer the first time there in 2008 and 2009, and I found his shed in 2011,” Jenson said, with noticeable excitement building in his voice.

“I saw him a couple times during the 2009 season, but didn’t see him again on camera until 2011. In 2013 I had a decent opportunity that I messed up on him. My neighbors saw him, too, and had him come out 2 minutes after closing time.”

In 2014, some five years after first seeing him on camera, Jenson was in a ground blind near a food plot. The almost mythical buck presented himself 50 yards from the blind, and Jenson uncorked an arrow.

“It was a 50-yard shot. I didn’t hesitate one bit in taking the shot. He ran 60 to 70 yards into a creek bottom. I was a little nervous, as it (arrow) went in and hit the offside shoulder. I double-lunged him.”

Surprisingly, it was a bittersweet moment.