Outdoors commentary: Arentz has seemingly done it all

If it rolls on four wheels, he’s likely sold it or one like it. If it runs on four legs, he’s likely watched it with his eyes, on a trail camera, or through the crosshairs of a scope. If it’s spherical in shape, he’s one of La Crosse’s best at coaxing it where to land.
There isn’t much Gene “Geno” Arentz hasn’t tried, and succeeded, at doing.
“I kind of live life to the fullest and have fun every day,” Arentz said. “Attitude makes everything. And if you have good friends around, good things happen.”
The 54-year-old Arentz, who grew up on the North Side, is probably best known for his smooth, patient and highly effective sales pitch, as he is hands-down one of La Crosse’s most prolific car sales representatives. One who is approaching 10,000 vehicle sales over the past 38 years.
If you want it, he’ll get it, and sell it to you. And if he’s sold one to you, he’s handwritten your name, number and what you bought into one of two thick notebooks.
It’s what he does, who he is.
But there is another side of Arentz you might not know. In addition to being one of the city’s best bowlers over the past three decades — he still shares the city series record of 858 — as well as an avid golfer (yes, he’s recorded an ace) and softball player (he swears he tossed a 1-hitter using his moon-ball pitches), Arentz has a passion for something else.
The great outdoors, especially when it comes to hunting.
Arentz is an avid hunter of squirrel, of pheasant, of deer. He grew up hunting with his late father, Bobby, and his uncles. In fact, he said his entire family was more than hunters, instead calling them outdoors types who simply loved nature and immersing themselves in it.
“Just being in the outdoors, walking through the woods and taking everything in got me hooked,” Arentz said. “My whole family has always been hunters. They got me into it early, when I was about 10 years-old. I enjoyed it so much, being outdoors with the animals and taking everything in, it inspired me.”
That inspiration has lasted, or actually grown, over the past four decades. It has something that has carried him through 50-plus hour work weeks, through challenging times, through everything. And now, he says smiling, he loves sharing it with his two sons, Dillon, 21, and Dustin, 19, and girlfriend, Laura Mertig.
Bowling, which he has done competitively for 42 years, still makes his heart beat fast. He’s darn good at it, too, as his 71 perfect games attest. Two of his 300 games have come within the last two weeks. His 29 series of 800 or more are to bowling what a 12-point buck is to hunting — not necessarily rare, but always special when it happens.
Twenty-nine 800 series are like one hunter seeing 29 12- or 14-point bucks in a lifetime. It just doesn’t happen.
“It never gets old. The thrill of throwing one is always challenging,” Arentz said of a 300 game. “So many times you get a bad break on the last ball.”
Arentz has experienced his share of bad breaks while hunting, but it just makes him more determined. He’s shot his share of trophy bucks, including a 12-pointer with a drop time, about 15 years ago. The spread on that buck’s antlers is an impressive 21 inches, and it now resides in Arentz’s living room where its memory lives on.
He also has three other shoulder mounts, four or five European mounts and eight or nine white-tail antlers mounted to plaques. Yes, Arentz knows how to hunt. That, he says, isn’t the important part.
Spending time with his family, his friends and fellow hunters at his 80-acre property in the Ettrick area is what it’s truly all about. It’s why he spends nine consecutive days at the property during the gun-deer season, and why he wouldn’t miss that for anything.
“I live for it. It’s the one time of year where for nine days I don’t come back to La Crosse at all,” Arentz said. “We go up there the day before, on Friday, and sit around the fire and have some beverages and tell stories. I hunt with bow and gun, but I don’t have the time to bow hunt that much.
“The traditional nine-day season is where I get after it.”
Arentz bought the property more than 20 years ago, and promptly built a cabin, thanks to the help of a couple of friends, the very next year. The cabin’s name, fittingly, is “Deer Camp.” It’s been a place where memories are built each and every year, like when the 12-point buck strolled by.
“Right away when it got light, it was about 150 yards away,” Arentz said, recalling the moment as if it were yesterday. “I shot (once) and it went down. I didn’t think it was that big until I got over there. I was so jacked-up about the 12-pointer with a drop tine.”
Asked what provided the biggest adrenaline rush, Arentz wouldn’t commit.
“I would say it would be a tossup, as both are (lifetime) highlights,” Arentz said. “An 858 series, shooting a 12-point buck, there is no doubt both were a rush.”
Arentz said he has harvested both doe and bucks with his bow, but a trophy buck has escaped him to date. He said he took up bow hunting “seriously” about 12 years ago, and it immediately captivated him. With that said, those who do it know bow hunting takes time and dedication. Currently, he has one of the two, Arentz said.
“It is fun to see the deer at their natural state during the bow hunting season,” Arentz said. “It’s more so than you see gun-deer hunting. I like the challenge a little more as there are so many factors that go into it – the scent, the wind, everything comes into play.”
He plans to do more bow hunting in the future, and is counting down the days to the gun-deer season. Until then, he’ll continue to bowl with his sons in a three-team league at All-Star Lanes, where past hunts at Deer Camp will undoubtedly pop up.
“Dillon has made it (gun-deer hunting) about the last seven years. It is fun spending some time together with Dad, and he enjoys it. I enjoy it,” Arentz said. “It is good bonding time and you get to tell stories about the good old days when you would see 50 deer a day.”
And perhaps, a future story about another 12-pointer.
Jeff Brown is a former longtime sports editor and sports writer for the Tribune. He can be reached at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
