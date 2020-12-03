Outdoors commentary: Bobcats growth in area robust

One of the neatest things about being in the woods, especially before sunrise, is the ability to sneak into the black unknown, then wait for a surprise.
And nature almost always has a few in store for you.
Being amongst the creatures of the woods as they awaken, then scurry about in the never-ending search for food usually produces the expected animals like squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, opossum and of course, white-tailed deer. Mix in an occasional hawk and even an eagle overhead, and the world just seems right.
But there is another animal, a furbearer, that is catching the attention of hunters more and more in southwestern Wisconsin: the bobcat. Once almost strictly thought of as a northern resident of our state, bobcats have moved south, and not just for the winter. These toms (males) and queens (females) are calling La Crosse and surrounding counties home year-round.
Snowbirds they are not.
“We have a study going on in the southwestern portion of the state where a number cats have been collared and tracked. We are learning more about their movements and patterns,” said Shawn Rossler, furbearer biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“We have a better idea of what the home range of bobcats is, what kind landscape they prefer. What we’ve found is that bobcats use a wide range of habitat and that has allowed them to expand from the northern part of the state, historically, to now the southern part. We are seeing that expansion.”
During the opening weekend of the gun-deer season, one member of our deer hunting part witnessed that expansion first-hand. We had seen them on trail cameras, but during broad daylight? What’s going on? Is the bobcat population growing significantly? Is that good or bad?
These are just some of the questions we tossed around during our lunch break at deer camp, not knowing the answers. That’s where some online research and a few phone calls garnered some answers.
First of all, it’s hard to get an accurate count of the bobcat population in the state. According to the DNR website, a 2018 population model estimated there are approximately 3,500 bobcats north of Hwy. 64, or the northern half of the state. In the south? Well, it’s much harder to get an estimate, but we do know one thing: it’s growing.
“From what we see, it will probably increase. We see them moving more into the southern farmland and southwestern areas. It is common to see them state-wide,” Rossler said of the bobcat population in the southern half of the state.
Kyle Lakey, owner of Twisted Tines Taxidermy in Galesville, said he’s seen an uptick in his business when it comes to hunters and trappers bringing in bobcats for mounting or pelt tanning. Lakey said he’s already had five customers bring in bobcats since the season opened Oct. 17. He believes all came from Trempealeau County, whereas he had 10 all of last year from Trempealeau, Buffalo and La Crosse counties.
Bobcats can be legally trapped or hunted in Wisconsin, with the season – southern zone — split into an early season (Oct. 17-25) and late season (Dec. 26-Jan. 1). Similar to the process for obtaining a bear hunting permit, bobcat hunting licenses require an application process.
“We call it a limited draw species, which means that anyone interested in hunting or trapping bobcats has to apply,” Rossler said. “The application deadline is Aug. 1, well ahead of the season. A certain number of permits are awarded, which is predicated by an advisory committee, which comes up with a quota. It is based on the previous season’s success rate.
“The numbers (of applicants) have been increasing every year to where 18,000 to 20,000 people apply,” Rossler said. “It (application process) is a good management tool. It allows us to control the harvest. We have managed it that way for a number of years.”
Don’t get the idea the bobcat population in the southern zone or half of the state is out of control. It is growing, and even the DNR website called it “robust,” but it’s not hurting the beloved deer herd. Bobcats occasionally eat deer, Rossler said, but venison is not their main diet.
“Bobcats are opportunistic, but their main diet is small mammals like mice, squirrels, chipmunks and rabbits,” Rossler said. “They do eat birds. Occasionally, deer or something more comes into play. This time of year with (deer) gut piles, they will be scavengers.”
A bobcat, with an average weight of around 20 pounds (they can grow to 40), isn’t likely to bring down a several hundred pound deer. A bobcat is an excellent hunter, but it’s main pursuit — as mentioned — happens to be smaller animals. And that pursuit can take it over a significant area, as toms (male bobcat) can have a territory covering 25 square miles, while queens (females) are about 15.
“It (territory) depends on the resources available. More resources, their home range can be smaller. Less resources, means they have a larger range,” Rossler said. “The males will have separate home ranges that are larger than females. Females have smaller home ranges than the males, and males will overlap females in their home ranges.”
So that answers several of our questions about the bobcats’ population growth, territory, and diet, but what about seeing more and more of them during daylight hours? After pondering that question for a bit, it makes sense that people see more bobcats now than other times of the year.
“Bobcats have a cryptic coloration (a defense or tactic that organisms use to disguise their appearance, usually to blend in with their surroundings). Their coloring makes it hard to see them and they are really extremely secretive,” Rossler said.
“With people in the woods (deer hunting) sitting there for hours at a time, and fairly still and quiet, chances of seeing them (bobcats) are better. They will hunt during daylight hours, so it’s not unusual to see them during the day. They have big eyes and see really well at night, which is also when they hunt.”
There you have it, a glimpse into why you might have seen a bobcat while pursuing a white-tailed deer this fall. And if you didn’t see one, don’t be surprised if you eventually do.
Jeff Brown is a former longtime sports editor and sports writer for the Tribune. He can be reached at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
