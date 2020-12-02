Outdoors commentary: Bobcats growth in area robust

A bobcat, with an average weight of around 20 pounds (they can grow to 40), isn’t likely to bring down a several hundred pound deer. A bobcat is an excellent hunter, but it’s main pursuit — as mentioned — happens to be smaller animals. And that pursuit can take it over a significant area, as toms (male bobcat) can have a territory covering 25 square miles, while queens (females) are about 15.

“It (territory) depends on the resources available. More resources, their home range can be smaller. Less resources, means they have a larger range,” Rossler said. “The males will have separate home ranges that are larger than females. Females have smaller home ranges than the males, and males will overlap females in their home ranges.”

So that answers several of our questions about the bobcats’ population growth, territory, and diet, but what about seeing more and more of them during daylight hours? After pondering that question for a bit, it makes sense that people see more bobcats now than other times of the year.

“Bobcats have a cryptic coloration (a defense or tactic that organisms use to disguise their appearance, usually to blend in with their surroundings). Their coloring makes it hard to see them and they are really extremely secretive,” Rossler said.