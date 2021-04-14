Outdoors commentary: Brown takes airboat for a spin

As a kid growing up on a farm, I was aware of the never-ending need for another set of hands, which could help tend the livestock, put in the crops and keep the place humming each day, every day.
Hands, however, were not enough.
Hence the need for all types of machinery, which in turn requires humans to operate it. And operate it I did, from tractors to skid steers to combines to backhoes to grain trucks.
When I left the farm, the curiosity to operate a machine, any machine, stuck with me.
So a couple of weeks ago when I wrote about a Brice Prairie man, Randy Jenson, and his love for reaching remote areas via his airboat, he invited me out for a ride. I had operated boats of all kinds — fishing boats, flat-bottom boats, ski boats, runabouts, jet skis, canoes, kayaks — but had never been on an airboat.
The ride was fantastic, a true eye-opener when it came to places — normally out-of-reach areas — in which you could skim over very shallow water and arrive at without incident. No worries about hitting a stump with a prop, no worries about getting beached on a sandbar, no worries about churning up mud and disrupting the water clarity.
While swallowing every bit of nature’s treats during the ride — we saw ducks, geese, eagles — I couldn’t help but marvel at Jenson’s ability to maneuver the airboat through the channels, sloughs and narrow chutes of Lake Onalaska.
I knew he had owned an airboat for 25 or more years, but this guy was a magician when it came to twisting, turning, sliding the boat through areas even a small flat-bottom would struggle with.
“Going back in the sloughs, with an airboat, there are so many places where you can go. It opens up so much more area for you,” Jenson said.
He’s right, as we were able to glide through areas of the northern end of Lake Onalaska, even the Black River, I had never been before.
We stopped several times to chat about different areas, different topics, during which he must have sensed my underlying curiosity about his airboat. What’s that lever for? Where’s the throttle? What’s this thing do?
Finally, he asked: “Do you want to drive it?”
I thought he would never ask. Seriously, I knew these were expensive machines that you don’t just turn a key and glide away. After a few pointers, Jenson moved out of the captain’s seat and invited me to take over.
Who said freelance writers can’t have a blast while “working?” With a slight push on the throttle (it has a gas pedal just like a car), the engine’s RPM escalated, and we were off. Steering the airboat was different than anything I had ever encountered, as even the slightest movement of the handle (called a tiller or helm) moved the rudder, and therefore the direction of the boat.
Thankfully we were in an open area, or lake within a lake, when I was driving. After the initial few minutes of feeling out the machine, I got the hang of it — or so I thought.
As we approached the end of the open-water area where the sloughs started, I let off of the gas to make a sharp turn. Unlike the Late Model stock car I had once taken for a spin at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (that’s another story) where cornering requires less speed, the airboat was the opposite.
I should have kept the RPMS high. My bad.
“If you get into a touchy situation, your first instinct is to let off the gas,” Jenson said. “You have to give it gas, though, or you are going to lose control. You need air moving past the rudders.”
No harm done as we gently slid over some tall grass where the water was still several feet deep. A push of the gas pedal, and we were on our way again.
“When people ask me about my airboat, I always remind them, you have no brakes and no reverse,” Jenson said.
This time there was no need for either one, as we simply spun around and took off.
With Jenson back in the captain’s seat, we were off through the chutes, small channels and sloughs that brought us back to the open-water area of Lake Onalaska. It was quite a ride – for both of us – and one I’ll not soon forget.
BIG BUCK UPDATE: In November of 2020 I wrote about a magnificent 20-point buck bagged by 68-year-old David Clatt, who lives with his wife, Marie, on a farm near Whitehall, Wis.
What separated this buck, which had 19 scoreable points, from others was its double, triple brow tines. Having double brow tines is a level above, but triples? My-oh-my.
This monster had been green scored at 199 8/16 and 189⅞ by two different people.
Clatt recently got the shoulder mount of his buck back from the taxidermist, Brandon Sura of Double B Taxidermy in Independence, Wis., and it rekindled some pretty special memories for Clatt, a retired railroad worker.
“I’ve had him back for about a month, and I can’t stop looking at him,” said Clatt, who harvested the buck with a 42-yard shot with a crossbow on Oct. 24, 2020. “I look at him right in the face every day, just like he looked at me. It’s just amazing. I will never forget what he looked like. He looks more impressive when he (taxidermist) got done than when I shot him.”
The buck, which had hunters and non-hunters alike buzzing in the Whitehall area, was officially (dry) scored at 194⅛. It’s a dandy mount, Clatt said, that had him and his wife busy when they brought it home.
“I had my wife moving furniture in the house, the log cabin, to find the right spot,” Clatt said. “He isn’t going any place now. I look at him all the time.”
Clatt said he has about $1,200 invested in the mount, along with a pedestal and some accessories. Worth every penny, he quickly said.
“In 56 years of hunting, he is the biggest buck I have ever seen,” Clatt said of the buck, which has a 20¼ inside spread. “No, I don’t ever think I can top that.”
Clatt said he received a special Christmas present from his daughter-in-law, Kim, that hangs alongside the mount.
“I have the article framed right next to it, from the La Crosse Tribune.
“I called all over and no one had them (paper),” Clatt said. “Then for Christmas my daughter-in- law gave me this one, all framed up.”
With three whitetail deer mounts, Clatt said he’s done. Well, maybe.
“I guarantee if I get a bigger one, I will be mounting that one, too,” Clatt said, breaking into a chuckle.
Stay tuned…
ANY IDEAS: Know of anyone who builds wooden canoes or kayaks that might make an interesting story? Or someone who hand crafts their own guns, like a muzzleloader? How about a turkey hunter — beginner or longtime hunter — who bagged a big tom this year? Or an angler who finally hooked that trophy fish? Or one who ties his own trout flies?
I’m looking for story ideas on outdoors related enthusiasts, too, like mountain bikers, trail runners and ultra-runners, etc. It might be you, it might be your neighbor. Just let me know.
Any tips for future outdoors stories are welcome. Just send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com