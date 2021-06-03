Outdoors commentary: Burish quite a catch for convention and visitors bureau

Burish appreciates the chance to get away from his busy life with the LACVB, and believes fishing – whether tournament angling or simply recreational outings — helps him relate to tournament directors and anglers when he’s trying to convince them that La Crosse is the right fit for their event.

“Some of these tournaments, like B.A.S.S., and FLW at the time, were getting into kayak side of it as well. They were calling me to get my input, which was helpful for both of us,” Burish said.

“I see both sides of it, as an angler and as a host. What they can do to make it a better experience? That was really nice and much appreciated to have that relationship. Hey, we have a hole in our schedule, and what is available?”

There are not many holes in Burish’s schedule, as between his family, work and fishing tournaments, he’s a busy guy. In addition to his tournament schedule, he’s also an assistant track and field coach at Viterbo University, where he coaches pole vaulters and sprinters. In fact, he just returned from taking four athletes to the NAIA Outdoor National Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Fishing, he says, is his getaway.