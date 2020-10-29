Outdoors commentary: Coverage is back in RVMG

At times, some of the best and most exciting sports are not found at our area high school or college athletic facilities. At times, we have told you about the other, almost hidden sports, such as hiking, biking, hunting, fishing and kayaking.
To be truthful, recent coverage of these things been like an election year — up, down and all over the place.
This weekly column, at least its intent, is to change that. This is not a campaign promise, but a pledge to bring you coverage and photos of outdoors things many of you have partaken in, but yearn to read more about.
And yes, it comes with a politician-like plea: We need your help.
You see, I have loved the outdoors since growing up on a small farm in southeastern Minnesota. I love being outside, whether it be fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, skiing or many other activities. It provides clarity, excitement, satisfaction and freedom that I find unmatched in other activities.
During a 31-year run working in various roles in the Tribune sports department, one that ended in March of 2019, I penned a number of stories about outdoors events, activities and people.
My former colleagues chuckled at my almost giddy nature when returning from covering a fishing tournament at Copeland Park or a cross-country ski venture with a local Birkebeiner veteran.
I loved writing about sporting events, about the athletes in those in sports, but there is something about writing about those who challenge the outdoors that brought a different form of excitement. I hope you like to read about both, and are willing to share your experiences and insight of your time in the great outdoors.
If that last line sounds like something from the outdoors guru, Bob Lamb, who wrote stories for the Tribune for years, it is. Bob’s been retired for a while now, and myself? Well, I am in that transitional period that happens between having a full-time job and something called semi-retirement.
When you get there, you’ll know exactly what I mean.
OK, that’s more than enough about me. I need to know about you, and what outdoors things you’ve been up to. Maybe you took a trip fishing to northern Wisconsin or Minnesota this summer or fall, and something unusual happened. Maybe you went moose hunting in Manitoba or whitewater rafting in Colorado.
Maybe you have been an avid ice angler (yes, that season is right around the corner) for years, and have a few stories.
Whatever it is, let me know. Send me an e-mail at outdoorstrib@gmail.com about your idea, your tip, your memorable time in the outdoors and the best way to contact you. Perhaps we’ll share it and give others a taste of the outdoors in our area and beyond.
Jeff Brown is a former longtime La Crosse Tribune sports editor and sports writer for the Tribune. He can be reached at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.
