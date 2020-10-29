Outdoors commentary: Coverage is back in RVMG

I loved writing about sporting events, about the athletes in those in sports, but there is something about writing about those who challenge the outdoors that brought a different form of excitement. I hope you like to read about both, and are willing to share your experiences and insight of your time in the great outdoors.

If that last line sounds like something from the outdoors guru, Bob Lamb, who wrote stories for the Tribune for years, it is. Bob’s been retired for a while now, and myself? Well, I am in that transitional period that happens between having a full-time job and something called semi-retirement.

When you get there, you’ll know exactly what I mean.

OK, that’s more than enough about me. I need to know about you, and what outdoors things you’ve been up to. Maybe you took a trip fishing to northern Wisconsin or Minnesota this summer or fall, and something unusual happened. Maybe you went moose hunting in Manitoba or whitewater rafting in Colorado.

Maybe you have been an avid ice angler (yes, that season is right around the corner) for years, and have a few stories.

Whatever it is, let me know. Send me an e-mail at outdoorstrib@gmail.com about your idea, your tip, your memorable time in the outdoors and the best way to contact you. Perhaps we’ll share it and give others a taste of the outdoors in our area and beyond.

Jeff Brown is a former longtime La Crosse Tribune sports editor and sports writer for the Tribune. He can be reached at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0