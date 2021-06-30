Outdoors commentary: Ernst loves his 100-mile rides

One thing, however, made him stop at mile 380.

“The road quality was pretty good, but I did have one flat tire. That is the one time I had to get off the bike and it set me back,” Ernst said. “The goal was to complete 24 hours without getting off. I was off for less than five minutes.”

Ernst said he felt just as strong mentally as he did physically despite a late change in the route the last 100 miles because of a strong headwind. He was averaging 23.5 mph before rerouting, and wound up averaging more than 20 miles per hour over the 24-hour span.

Mentally, he never switched gears, always remaining strong.

“When I do these sorts of things, I disassociate from time. Looking back on it, it kind of blows my mind I was able to sit on a bike for 24 hours when I can’t sit on a couch for one or two hours. The goal that I had and had a mission to do it,” Ernst said.

“I don’t think I got bored a single time. Because I was doing it for Alec, I was thinking about him a lot. And I was doing a lot of math as to calories I was consuming and liquid I could take in.”

In fact, Ernst said he felt an even bigger sense of accomplishment for his father and friend, who drove 20 mph for 24 straight hours in a support vehicle.