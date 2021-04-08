Outdoors commentary: Goode was born to fish

What did he win?

A much-needed new boat, a Phoenix 518 Pro, that he just ordered in mid-March and should arrive in mid-June. A boat that carries a $33,500 price tag, versus the $5,000 second-place prize. So yes, one ounce of bass was worth far more than an ounce of gold in this case.

Before we move on, there is some lingo that needs clarifying for those of you who don’t regularly follow professional fishing tours. It’s important, especially in this case, as Goode was a co-angler, which means he was fishing with a pro, or in some cases, called a “boater.” A boater is the captain, so-to-speak, as he drives the boat, picks the spots to fish and for how long, and is positioned at the front of the boat in order to strategically locate it to his liking.

A “co-angler” is positioned at the rear of the boat, and has no say in where they fish or where the boat is positioned. The good thing is that the boater and the co-angler are competing in separate tournaments and for a separate purse.

Got all that? I know, it’s kind of like listening to Aaron Rodgers bark signals at the line of scrimmage. It may seem like gibberish to most of us, but has vital importance.

Being a top co-angler can, and often does, lead to a career as a boater, or pro, but more on that later.