Outdoors commentary: Kayaks special to Bob Milisch in retirement

“I was going past Sparta one day last May (2020) where there were 65 mph winds, those big gusts. A gust of wind came and I heard a ‘snap,’ and the rack broke,” Milisch recalled. “I heard it (kayak) fly off. I was sure it would hit the trailer behind me, but I saw it in the ditch, right by the new weigh station (on I-90), up against the fence, in one piece, but upside down.

“My adrenaline was sky-high, but I couldn’t get it back on the car (because of the broken rack). It was far enough off the road to be safe, so I drove home to get my utility trailer.

“By the time I got back out there, it was not to be seen. I pretty well thought I knew where it was, but there was nothing to be seen.”

Milisch was heartbroken, partly because of the time and work he had put into it, but more so because the kayak had been named after his late wife. With some encouragement from a friend, he put out a note on Facebook describing the kayak and what had happened.

The next day he took off once again for Minoqua — this time without a kayak — and drove right by the place where he was sure it blew off, but saw nothing. By the time he reached Tomah, however, he got an unexpected call.