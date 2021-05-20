Outdoors commentary: La Crosse fishing scene booming

Something’s fishy in the La Crosse area, which is a good thing by most accounts. Especially bank accounts, if you operate a business that relies on tourism dollars.
We’re not approaching Titletown status like Green Bay, but La Crosse is certainly a hot spot when it comes to fishing tournaments, big and small, as there are 17 tournaments on the schedule this year, according to Jeremiah Burish of the La Crosse Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
That’s a significant boost to the economy, as one big-time tournament — Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Title event in late August — is expected to generate $1 million in economic impact by itself. And that’s not counting the impact of spectators, which remains a crapshoot even as regulations surrounding the pandemic loosen.
Having multiple tournaments is a good thing, for sure, and the highly efficient way these events are run is another. If you’ve ever been to one of these tournaments, you’ll see the fish are typically treated like a newborn baby. The fish are kept in a live well on a boat, then put in chemically treated and oxygenated water once back at the weigh-in site before being released.
Fishing organizations and tournament officials fully understand the health of the fish is critical in the success of the tournament and the reputation it carries.
“That is a big thing for us. We have a fisheries management division within our company,” said Michael Mulone, Major League Fishing’s Senior Director of Events and Partnerships. “We have doing this for 20 years, and we want to get those fish back in the river healthy, and we want them there so someone else can catch them.”
Landing these tournaments has a big part of Burish’s job as director of sports sales for the La Crosse Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. In fact, fishing tournaments were one of the few sports events that could be held last year during the pandemic.
“Most sporting events were cancelled last year and one of things we could still host was fishing tournaments, and bring them to the area and put money in the pockets of businesses,” Burish said.
“We put a lot of our eggs in one basket, even more than normal, definitely not knowing where we would be at with the pandemic.
We are hosting anything from regional and national level kayak tournaments to high school and college regional level tournaments to the pro bass fishing championship. We are also hosting a regional walleye championship.”
Burish, a tournament angler himself when it comes to the various kayak series events, is a numbers guy. He knows inches and pounds add up when it comes to being a tournament competitor, and he knows the number of dollars anglers, and their support people which includes families, bring into a community.
If you haven’t gathered it by now, fishing is a big-time business — here and across the country. We’re still not up to the level of the South, but we’re gaining ground.
Still, the question lingers: why La Crosse? With thousands of other sites that feature lakes and rivers full of fish, why do tournament series like the biggie — Major League Fishing — choose La Crosse?
“We want to put our anglers on the best fishing at the best time of the year. Going to the upper Mississippi in August really shines that,” Mulone said. “We know the fishing will be great as much as the knowing the host community, the greater La Crosse CVB with A.J. (Frels, executive director or LACVB) and Jeremiah (Burish), who are our host contacts, they get the fishing industry and importance of it.
“There honestly is some familiarity with the anglers, too, knowing they will catch fish. They don’t want to go to a place so tough to catch fish. They want to be able to enjoy their time on the river and off it in La Crosse. Fishing that time of year will be a lot of fun.”
Having an aggressive convention and visitors bureau plays a big part, too, Mulone said. La Crosse, he said, wants MLF fishing in its backyard. That partnership has been solidified with Burish on board.
“When I came on board (LACVB), the Bassmaster Elite Series was here that summer. It was here in 2012 and 2013. It brought a huge showing of what those major tournaments can do for an area and showcased what incredible fishery we have here,” Burish said.
“We have really jumped into with both feet and showcased the fishery and the economic benefits of hosting such an event. The impact it has on the area and the benefits, both in direct spending when events are here and the ripple effect. After they see it on TV and want to come fish this river.”
For the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Title Event on the Mississippi River, a six-day event slated for Aug. 17-22, there are at least 100 staff and competitors who will be in La Crosse for the tournament. According to Burish, the Department of Tourism estimates an overnight guest spends $167 per day/night, while a day-tripper spends $80.
A quick crunch of the numbers reveals a $100,000 impact for a six-day run, and that’s if anglers don’t come early (that always do) and they bring only themselves (they rarely do). And again, that’s not counting spectators for this one event.
“It is awesome boost to the economy, especially if they are allowing spectators, and allow more people to weigh-ins,” Burish said. “We are tentatively planning an expo in conjunction with that (MLF event). All of their big players and that type of thing.
“We are to the point where we are allowed to do outdoor gatherings as long as there is social distancing. We are fairly confident there will be no issues with weigh-ins. Having vendors and that type of interaction, there are a little more hoops to go through.”
The hoops are well worth it, even for the tournaments where the big, splashy bass boats are replaced by human-powered kayaks. There are a half-dozen of these kayak bass tournaments set for our area, including the All American Kayak Series (July 10), Kayak Bass League Championship (Aug. 14-15), Hobie Bass Open Series (Aug. 28-29) and Bass Nation Kayak Series (Sept. 25) where anglers reach their fishing destination via fishing kayaks.
“We have five different series events this year, including the Bass Nation. Last year we had 124 anglers in that event from all over the country who came here,” Burish said. “We have another event on Aug. 28-29, the Hobie Bass Open Series event, which is a two-day event that has incredible numbers as well, between 100- 150 anglers.”
The kayak series events use a different means of weigh-ins, as they use a catch-photo-release method. In other words, anglers upload an app on their phone, then simply send photos (a measuring stick is used, and a photo with a unique identifier, such as a date/time stamp) of their catch to the app.
“For kayak anglers, it works a lot different. You are not on a boat that can get you to different spots at 65 mph,” Burish said. “Therefore you tend to see guys find an area that will hold more fish. And with the app, you have a live leaderboard so you are in the loop all day.”
La Crosse, with an aggressive approach from Burish and the La Crosse Area Visitors and Convention Bureau, will certainly stay in the fishing tournament loop now and in the future.
And that’s quite a catch for the La Crosse area.
