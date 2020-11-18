Outdoors commentary: Let the season begin

“Deer season is maybe second to Christmas in a lot of hunters’ minds,” Walter said. “It is something that is tradition and is tied to the opening of the gun-deer season. It could be checking trail cameras to see what is out there, deer camps, or whatever it may be.

“Gun-deer season is a great way to get family and friends connected. It is one of the things that is special in being an outdoors person.”

No one knows this better than the Stumlin family of rural Holmen, as their family has a four-decades-long gun-deer hunting tradition. And that tradition shows no signs of fading anytime soon.

Jeff and Nicole Stumlin came from families who hunted, so carrying on the tradition with their four boys – Ben (21), Aiztdon (17), Cartyr (14) and Reid (8) – was never a question.

“I used to go with my parents when I was 6. Back then you had to be 12 before you could carry a gun,” said Nicole Stumlin, who is now 38. “I would just sit in the stand. Just being in the woods and seeing nature, maybe not even seeing a deer, but just seeing birds and turkeys and coyotes, was worth it.

Being out in God’s Country, it’s how we were raised.”