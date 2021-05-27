Outdoors commentary: Mississippi River provides options

The Mississippi River is, quite simply, a magical waterway.
You can fish in three feet of water, or less, and have a bluegill hammer your bait, then put up a tussle that often ends in a helicopter blade motion before they exit the water. Or, you can head to deep water, as in 40 to 50 feet, and hook a lake sturgeon, an almost prehistoric looking beast that can top 100 pounds.
That’s just part of the mystique of Old Man River, which produces surprises — and memories — every day.
And with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend nearly upon us, there will be plenty of action on the river. Fishing is a bit challenging on a holiday weekend with increased recreational boat traffic, but there are plenty of out-of-the-way spots.
For example, if you want to fish for bluegills on Lake Onalaska, you had better be ready as the feisty little fish will punch your bait like a heavyweight boxer, then run with it. Chad Knapmiller of Schaefer’s River Rentals on Brice Prairie, said the bluegills are moving into their spawning beds and some may have already spawned.
That means they are in an aggressive mode.
“Bluegills are starting to move up on their beds. People are catching them in less than three feet of water. They are very aggressive when they make their beds,” Knapmiller said, noting that bluegills like to bed in shallow, sandy, areas. “If you throw anything in front of them once they are protecting their bed, they will get after it.”
That’s what makes it fun, as a worm or nightcrawler will almost assuredly tantalize the taste buds of a bluegill.
Crappies, a soft-lipped similarly-sized member of the panfish family, are a little harder to find on Lake Onalaska, but not impossible. Just think trees and wooded structure, Knapmiller said.
“Crappies are getting toward the tail end of their spawn. They are still around in the deeper water, but that is going to be tapering off in the next few weeks,” Knapmiller said. “They are transitioning to summer water. They will move out to sloughs and around trees and woody structure.”
The crappie movement is still strong, according to reports Scott Gartner, owner of Island Outdoors, has received. In fact, Gartner said the demand for crappie minnows as his French Island shop is sky-high.
“It (bait demand) is very, very good. We have run out of crappie minnows two times in two weeks. I thought we had ordered enough, so we ordered even more the second time, and still ran out,” Gartner said. “The crappies are bedding and bass are bedding. They are up shallow and a lot of people are fishing.”
Gartner, who has been operating out of his new building since 2016, noted that when it comes to different species of fishing spawning, it’s not an all-at-once thing.
“They are spawning, but different waves come up. All of the fish in the river system don’t go up at the same time to spawn,” Gartner said.
Good point, and one worth noting. And because of that, the bite is usually prolonged in the late spring and early summer. That’s good for anglers, hands down.
While bluegills are looking for, and making their beds, there are some toothy predators cruising through Lake Onalaska, as well as many other weedy and shallow backwater sloughs up and down the river. That’s right, the narrow, long fish with explosive speed, the northern pike, are biting on a regular basis, too.
“The northerns are biting really well. Use white spinner baits and spoons, anything that is loud of shiny,” said Knapiller, who had an angler bring in a 39-inch (about 17 pounds) northern last week. “They are sitting on structure, weed edges, anything where they can sit and hide.”
Speaking of big, and even bigger fish, there are some being caught off the fishing docks from the Best Dam Float near Dresbach, Minn., near Lock & Dam 7, to Clements Fishing Barge, located near Lock & Dam 8 at Genoa. These are fish that often snap the line, or straighten the hook, of even the most skilled and patient angler.
Meet the Lake Sturgeon, and its peculiar looking cousin, the shovelnose sturgeon. It’s not unusual, said Mark Clements, owner of Captain Hook’s Bait & Tackle and Clements Fishing Barge in Genoa, to have folks catch lake sturgeon in the 40- and 50-pound range.
And yes, even larger. And this is no fish tale.
“It is the typical time of year where you catch just about everything. I love this month as it’s a great time to take kids out fishing. You are bound to catch something – sucker, sheepshead, shovelnose sturgeon, lake sturgeon,” Clements said.
“We had had some huge lake sturgeon coming in, some 60 inches. They are exciting to try to fight and stuff. Most of them break the line, but people still have a lot of fun with it. They bend the hook, so it’s pretty tough to get them in. We see lake sturgeon that are 48 to 60 inches.”
In case you’re curious (I always am, when I hear the length of a fish I immediately want to know how much it weighs), a 60-inch lake sturgeon can weigh from 40 to 60 pounds. And get this: a 60-inch lake sturgeon is likely around 34 years old, according to the Minnesota DNR web site. That, in the big picture, isn’t old for a lake sturgeon as they can live as long as 100 years or more.
And yes, lake sturgeon and shovelnose sturgeon are protected species, meaning you must immediately return them to the water.
“The big ones (lake sturgeon), they are just a powerhouse. They go for the bottom and sometimes run up and shoot out of the water,” Clements said. “Shovelnose don’t get real big. They have a flat nose and make it hard to go through the water (when reeling them in). It’s like putting your hand flat in the water.”
The lake sturgeon are crowd-pleasers, even before you see them, Clements said.
“Everybody gets excited. They get a big one and everybody crowds around,” Clements said.
The Mighty Mississippi seems to hold a fish, and likely a fish tale, for nearly everyone. Seems like a good time to go out and try my luck.
SPEAKING OF FISHING, KNOW A BOW FISHERMAN? Know of anyone who does some bowfishing, is hooked on it, and would like to talk about it? Send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
WIND SURFER: Know of a windsurfer who might make a good story? There are number of windsurfers on Lake Onalaska, and I’d like to track one down. If you know of one, send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com