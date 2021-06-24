Outdoors commentary: Relax with a kayak

The sound of the hull slicing through the water, the soft trickle of droplets racing off your paddle, a fresh breeze skirting by your face.
It’s hard to duplicate the feeling of kayaking, whether it be on a small northern Minnesota lake, the Black River or the backwaters of the Mighty Mississippi. The motor-less form of transportation suits me, as the sights and sounds of nature are unmistakable and usually close by.
No noise pollution to startle the muskrats, the ducks, or in the case of a northwoods lake, the loons. Listening to a loon, which is the state bird of Minnesota, call out in search of its mate is quite an experience. Once you’ve heard it, you’ll never mistake it for another call.
I was thinking of making it my ring tone… Nah, that would be a bit looney.
You can probably tell by now that I recently spent some time at a northern Minnesota lake, and enjoyed every minute of it. The fish were biting, the weather was perfect and the sounds of nature were prevalent, including the frogs. Listing to the frogs croak is therapeutic to some, a slight bit annoying (during the night-time hours) to others, but it’s all part of nature’s package.
Don’t get me wrong, paddling a canoe in such pristine waters is wonderful as well, and it’s easier to carry your rod and reel and fishing gear, but navigating a kayak versus a canoe is like comparing a sports car to a pickup.
One is sleek, fast and easily maneuverable; the other is bulky, slower but has a far greater payload potential.
Either way, there are some great spots right in our backyard to kayak or canoe.
Lake Neshonoc near West Salem is a nice, low-key place to hit the water, as well as Goose Island just south of La Crosse. Goose Island County Park & Campground is a great place to explore, but you can get turned around, so you might want to bring someone who knows the area, or at least have some navigational tools.
Sticking with the small lake scene, the lakes near Trempealeau — Round, Second, Third and Long — provide placid-water kayaking and plenty of good pan and bass fishing. Mix in an occasional northern, and it’s a great place to take kids fishing. There is easy access to the lakes, which makes it great if you are just starting out.
If you prefer river kayaking, the Mississippi backwaters, the Black River, the La Crosse River, or just south of La Crosse, the Kickapoo River, provide great kayaking opportunities.
Not sure you want to dive in when it comes to buying a kayak, paddle and personal flotation device? There are a number of options, as places like Island Outdoors on French Island, or Schafer’s River Rentals on Brice Prairie, rent kayaks by the hour or by the day.
Both of the aforementioned places are right on the river — Island Outdoors is on the Black River while Schafer’s River Rentals is on Lake Onalaska — so it’s an easy, inexpensive way to get your feet, er kayak, wet. No need to worry about having a vehicle or trailer to haul a kayak.
So you want to meet other kayakers? Regardless of your experience, there is a women’s paddle on Mondays and a co-ed paddle on Thursdays throughout the summer, each departing on the Black River at Island Outdoors. You can either bring your own kayak or rent one. Just contact Island Outdoors through their Facebook or website for more details.
If you enjoy being outdoors, it’s a good bet you’ll like kayaking. It’s a great upper body workout, and works wonders when it comes to clearing one’s mind. And maybe you’ll get a taste of it and want more challenging, fast-moving waters.
Wisconsin has some terrific whitewater rivers — at certain points of the year, the Black River, or its tributaries, near Lake Arbutus provide great action — that will get your heart pumping. The Flambeau, the Peshtigo, the Wolf and the Bois Brule rivers are just a few I’ve tried, and thoroughly enjoyed.
Depending on your skill level, the drops or falls maybe a bit too much. Don’t worry, you can always portage around the falls that may be a bit too much.
Simply jump online and do a little exploring, and you’ll find ample opportunities to kayak in our backyard, or within two or three hours of La Crosse.
You won’t hear any loons unless you head a few hours north, however, but you’ll have plenty of other sights and sounds to keep you interested, including your kayak cutting through the water.
Give it a try sometime.
WHERE’S YOUR FAVORITE?: Where is your favorite lake, river or stream to kayak? Send me a note at outdoorstrib@gmail.com and tell me a little about it.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com