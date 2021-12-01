Outdoors commentary: Taking in the hunt

As the chapters in my yet unpublished but cerebrum-stored deer hunting book fly by like wind-swept pages, I can’t help but look back and marvel at five decade’s worth of changes.

Yes, at times I feel like the old-timer. Not in mind, but in body.

Deer are still deer with four legs that can easily outrun Usain Bolt, the retired Jamaican sprinter considered to be the fastest human all-time. These whitetails still outsmart many of us, even the most skilled hunters (which I’m not), with their unparalleled combination of nose, eyes and ears.

At times, they have a big-brother partner in nature, as just when you think you’ve got this thing called deer hunting figured out, gale-force winds (Sunday of opening weekend) change everything.

And usually not in your favor.

So if you’re a longtime whitetail hunter who recently enjoyed Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunt, pause for a moment as you sip some coffee and reflect about the priceless silence of your tree stand.

Yes, at the risk of sounding like an old codger, hopefully you told the young hunters in your party about the days of radio silence. I mean pre-cell phone days.

“What? Those existed? How did you communicate,” was the likely response.

I get it. To the younger hunters, walking into the woods without your cell phone is like forgetting your gun, or your ammo. Believe me, I’ve been immersed in the electronic culture, too, and have walked halfway to my tree stand only to remember I forgot my phone.

Then I walk back and get it. For safety, purposes, I tell myself, just in case something happens. Sure, that’s the reason.

Yes, for decades we went into the woods, sat on a tree stump or in our stands, without a cell phone. We didn’t text each other for an update every few minutes. We didn’t take pictures of squirrels, birds, deer and sunsets and send them to our deer-party members.

We sat stone-cold silent in our stands. Our minds were less busy, less cluttered. And yes, admittedly, we were bored at times, but we somehow survived.

During the recent gun deer season, I couldn’t help but think about how the retrieval of an animal has changed. Not all that long ago, if a deer went down — as in down a ravine or coulee — often times the only way out was up.

By foot. Or, foot-by-foot. Yes, your own feet.

Up, as in tying a rope around the antlers, or head, then dragging that deer a few feet while stumbling, falling, and even crawling as you said a few choice words under your breath. I recall deer drags that took hours and provided a true, body-aching, workout. And sweat.

Now we pay for the same thing. It’s called a gym membership.

Today’s deer drag, for many of us, involves walking back to the ATV or UTV, driving within a short distance of the animal, then hauling it back to the truck. And if the animal did expire in a ravine, there’s a winch on the ATV to pull it out.

The only muscle required is a good thumb for the control.

Speaking of a thumbs-up, I have to give two of them to the developer of hand warmers. You know, those inexpensive little packets filled with iron powder, salt, water, an absorbent material and activated carbon. Once exposed to oxygen, an exothermic reaction takes place, essentially creating rust — and heat.

As much as I love the outdoors and love to hunt, I hate being cold.

Before the advent of those magical little chemical packets that produce warmth for hours, I remember wearing insulated gloves, leather gloves, fingerless gloves and even mittens, much to no avail.

Yes, the veteran hunters in your party survived without hand warmers, but I’ll bet they use them now. I know I do, and foot warmers, too.

Why be cold? Be warm — and happy.

Another somewhat recent change — at least in Wisconsin — is the way most harvested deer are registered. In 2015, the Wisconsin DNR introduced a quick-and-simple way to electronically register a harvested deer. Grab your phone or laptop, go to a website, and within minutes, you’re done. You can still do phone-in registration, but the website is by far the most-used method.

I have to admit that on one hand this is a truly efficient and accurate way to register a deer, I find myself taking a nostalgic look at old method.

Remember when you hoisted a deer into the back of a pickup bed or trailer, then drove to a local business — usually a tavern — to register the animal? You’d walk in, chest puffed out, and belly up to the bar and have a barley pop as the bartender or someone working there would eventually scamper outside, write down your hunting license number, then issue a harvest tag that would be secured through the animal’s ear or hind leg.

You explain that to today’s young hunters and it’s as if you’re using a rotary phone that has a party-line. A party-line, you tell them, is another story for another time.

The camaraderie of sharing the day’s hunting stories without other hunters, other hunting parties, for a short time is mostly a thing of the past.

Overall, the foundation of deer hunting has survived the new ways, new technology, and a new influx of hunters who carry with them an entirely different way of accomplishing, and enjoying, the same thing.

Most of us, with some nudging, have embraced most of these changes. God-willing, I can’t wait to see what the next decade or two of deer hunting brings in terms of change.

I’ll truly be an old-timer by then.

DID YOU GET ONE?: Did you harvest the buck of a lifetime during the recent gun deer season – Wisconsin or Minnesota? Do you have a story to share that will tickle the fancy of others? Don’t be shy, and send me a note about it to outdoorstrib@gmail.com I’m always on the hunt for a good story.

Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com.

