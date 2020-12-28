Packers land complete team win

Finally, the Packers had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed and the coveted home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Well, for awhile anyway. Seattle’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon meant the Packers couldn’t clinch anything against Tennessee and, win or lose, would have to win at Chicago next week to assure themselves of the top seed, rendering the Titans game meaningless in terms of the NFC playoff race.

It was, however, anything but meaningless for the Packers.

“It’s going to be a great measuring stick to kind of see where we’re at right now,” LaFleur said early in the week.

Though there was nothing they could do about their playoff future Sunday, the Packers had plenty to prove with regards to the first three points. And prove they did.

Their 40-14 victory over the Titans was their most complete game of the season, checking off every item on their list. Despite a brief lapse, they kept the pedal to the metal for 60 minutes by getting huge production from Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running backs AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, they didn’t let Henry beat them with his wheels and they manhandled a likely playoff-bound team.

All in all, a great night’s work and, for a change, a victory that needed no apologies.