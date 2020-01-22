Patrick Reusse: Gophers greats Willie Burton, Clem Haskins unified for all time

“He did those things for sure, but to look at Willie today, working in education, doing his best to have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of kids … it’s something that makes all of us feel great.

“When that number 34 goes up on the wall Sunday, that’s for all of us — for a bunch of guys who became a basketball family in the hard times and still are that.’’

Burton also made that clear: “It’s my jersey, but it’s for the team, the coaches, and also for Harry, our equipment guy, and Roger, our trainer, and Joe-Joe, who turned up the heat in Williams Arena so we wouldn’t freeze to death.

“It’s also for a player like Jim Shikenjanski, who never did get enough recognition for what he meant to our team. Shik was the first ‘stretch 4,’ and nobody knows that.

“And especially for the fans. All those games we won in Williams Arena as we were going from nothing to something … we won on that elevated floor because those fans got crazy supporting us.’’